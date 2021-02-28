Xi Jinping sees the potential of a tea leaf in poverty reduction __ (cctv.com)

A leaf has transformed a poor village in Zhejiang province (eastern China) into a tea garden. The turning point for the village was the 2003 visit of Xi Jinping, then a provincial official who placed the fight against poverty at the heart of his political work.

A leaf brings hope to a poor village

In 1989, the only road in Huangdu Village was a winding and muddy dirt road. Houses and buildings were also dilapidated. It was one of the poorest villages in Anji County, Zhejiang Province.

Around 1997, the then secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) branch in the village offered to cultivate white tea leaves and establish a local tea production base as a source of income.

But the idea was rejected by the villagers. “They were unwilling to plant tea leaves and were concerned about sales,” said Sheng Alin, then the village Party secretary. To set an example, local authorities took the initiative to plant white tea leaves and offered 4,500 yuan ($ 543) in grants for each hectare of land. Little by little, the villagers were motivated and the production increased.

Xi’s visit, a turning point

The real turning point came on April 9, 2003, when then secretary of the CCP’s Zhejiang Provincial Committee Xi Jinping inspected Huangdu Village.

He walked around the tea production base along the muddy roads and learned about tea cultivation. Hearing that the village was making more than 180,000 yuan in profit per year, he was happy and said, “One leaf created an industry and enriched the local people.”

“Huangdu Village became rich by cultivating tea thanks to Xi Jinping’s words,” said Sheng Awei, the current local Party secretary. “He was clairvoyant and saw that we were on the right path. We have turned a barren mountain into a tea garden!”

After Xi’s visit, the village expanded its tea base. In 2010, the cultivation area exceeded 667 hectares and ranked number one in the county. In 2019, tea production was valued at over 400 million yuan in the village, and the per capita annual income exceeded 49,000 yuan. “It’s far from what it was 20 years ago!” applauds Sheng Awei.

Xi emphasizes role of tea production in rural growth

Xi has worked in counties, cities, provinces and the Chinese central government for more than 40 years. He stayed in Zhejiang for five years from 2002 to 2007. At the time, Zhejiang had 26 underdeveloped counties and 361 underdeveloped towns. After Xi became secretary of the provincial Party committee, he visited 11 cities and more than 20 counties in a short period of time, many of which were mountainous counties in economic difficulty.

Gu Yikang, who at the time was deputy director of Zhejiang Provincial Rural Affairs Bureau, accompanied Xi on his visits to underdeveloped mountainous regions in 2003 and 2004. “He (Xi) always stressed that we would not achieve full well-being. in Zhejiang until the underdeveloped regions achieve moderate prosperity, ”Gu said, adding that Xi paid a lot of attention to the development of the tea industry in these areas. regions.

“The tea production in Zhejiang has increased for 20 consecutive years, which not only increased the income of millions of farmers, but also provided a new idea on the transition of the rural economic growth model. It also provided the basis and conditions for the construction. of a new socialist campaign, ”Xi wrote in a 2006 article.

Lucid waters and lush mountains for sustainable growth

Forests cover 60 percent of Zhejiang’s area, and the province also has great ecological advantages.

In August 2005, Xi inspected Anji County again and first came up with the concept of “two mountains”. “Clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” We used to say that we not only want clear waters and lush mountains, but also mountains of gold and silver. In fact, clear waters and lush mountains can be as precious as mountains of gold and silver, ”he said.

Under Xi’s leadership, Zhejiang has carried out several development projects in underdeveloped areas. In 2007, the annual per capita income of farmers in 361 cantons exceeded the national rural average. By 2015, the other 26 poor counties in Zhejiang were taken off the poor list. Zhejiang became the first province in China to get rid of extreme poverty.

“Growing tea literally meant turning ‘clear waters and lush mountains into mountains of gold and silver,’” Sheng Awei said.

Tea growers share a formula for success

The year 2018 marked the 15th anniversary of Xi’s visit to Huangdu Village. Since his trip, life has become easier and more dignified for the villagers thanks to their tea business and Xi’s forethought. Sheng Awei and 19 other Party members wrote a letter to Xi, telling him that the villagers would like to donate 15 million tea plants to poor areas to help them get rid of poverty.

In his response to the letter, Xi praised the idea: “When drinking water from a well, one should never forget those who dug it; after becoming rich, they have no never forgot the kindness and love of the Party “. He wrote that it is very important that those who are already better off help those who still live in poverty.

Led by the Development Guidance Department of the State Council Steering Group Office on Poverty Reduction and Development, Huangdu Village ultimately helped 5,839 registered poor farmers in four counties in three southern provinces. western China to cultivate tea plants.