Politics
Xi Jinping sees the potential of a tea leaf in poverty reduction __ (cctv.com)
A leaf has transformed a poor village in Zhejiang province (eastern China) into a tea garden. The turning point for the village was the 2003 visit of Xi Jinping, then a provincial official who placed the fight against poverty at the heart of his political work.
A leaf brings hope to a poor village
In 1989, the only road in Huangdu Village was a winding and muddy dirt road. Houses and buildings were also dilapidated. It was one of the poorest villages in Anji County, Zhejiang Province.
Around 1997, the then secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) branch in the village offered to cultivate white tea leaves and establish a local tea production base as a source of income.
But the idea was rejected by the villagers. “They were unwilling to plant tea leaves and were concerned about sales,” said Sheng Alin, then the village Party secretary. To set an example, local authorities took the initiative to plant white tea leaves and offered 4,500 yuan ($ 543) in grants for each hectare of land. Little by little, the villagers were motivated and the production increased.
Xi’s visit, a turning point
The real turning point came on April 9, 2003, when then secretary of the CCP’s Zhejiang Provincial Committee Xi Jinping inspected Huangdu Village.
He walked around the tea production base along the muddy roads and learned about tea cultivation. Hearing that the village was making more than 180,000 yuan in profit per year, he was happy and said, “One leaf created an industry and enriched the local people.”
“Huangdu Village became rich by cultivating tea thanks to Xi Jinping’s words,” said Sheng Awei, the current local Party secretary. “He was clairvoyant and saw that we were on the right path. We have turned a barren mountain into a tea garden!”
After Xi’s visit, the village expanded its tea base. In 2010, the cultivation area exceeded 667 hectares and ranked number one in the county. In 2019, tea production was valued at over 400 million yuan in the village, and the per capita annual income exceeded 49,000 yuan. “It’s far from what it was 20 years ago!” applauds Sheng Awei.
Xi emphasizes role of tea production in rural growth
Xi has worked in counties, cities, provinces and the Chinese central government for more than 40 years. He stayed in Zhejiang for five years from 2002 to 2007. At the time, Zhejiang had 26 underdeveloped counties and 361 underdeveloped towns. After Xi became secretary of the provincial Party committee, he visited 11 cities and more than 20 counties in a short period of time, many of which were mountainous counties in economic difficulty.
Gu Yikang, who at the time was deputy director of Zhejiang Provincial Rural Affairs Bureau, accompanied Xi on his visits to underdeveloped mountainous regions in 2003 and 2004. “He (Xi) always stressed that we would not achieve full well-being. in Zhejiang until the underdeveloped regions achieve moderate prosperity, ”Gu said, adding that Xi paid a lot of attention to the development of the tea industry in these areas. regions.
“The tea production in Zhejiang has increased for 20 consecutive years, which not only increased the income of millions of farmers, but also provided a new idea on the transition of the rural economic growth model. It also provided the basis and conditions for the construction. of a new socialist campaign, ”Xi wrote in a 2006 article.
Lucid waters and lush mountains for sustainable growth
Forests cover 60 percent of Zhejiang’s area, and the province also has great ecological advantages.
In August 2005, Xi inspected Anji County again and first came up with the concept of “two mountains”. “Clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.” We used to say that we not only want clear waters and lush mountains, but also mountains of gold and silver. In fact, clear waters and lush mountains can be as precious as mountains of gold and silver, ”he said.
Under Xi’s leadership, Zhejiang has carried out several development projects in underdeveloped areas. In 2007, the annual per capita income of farmers in 361 cantons exceeded the national rural average. By 2015, the other 26 poor counties in Zhejiang were taken off the poor list. Zhejiang became the first province in China to get rid of extreme poverty.
“Growing tea literally meant turning ‘clear waters and lush mountains into mountains of gold and silver,’” Sheng Awei said.
Tea growers share a formula for success
The year 2018 marked the 15th anniversary of Xi’s visit to Huangdu Village. Since his trip, life has become easier and more dignified for the villagers thanks to their tea business and Xi’s forethought. Sheng Awei and 19 other Party members wrote a letter to Xi, telling him that the villagers would like to donate 15 million tea plants to poor areas to help them get rid of poverty.
In his response to the letter, Xi praised the idea: “When drinking water from a well, one should never forget those who dug it; after becoming rich, they have no never forgot the kindness and love of the Party “. He wrote that it is very important that those who are already better off help those who still live in poverty.
Led by the Development Guidance Department of the State Council Steering Group Office on Poverty Reduction and Development, Huangdu Village ultimately helped 5,839 registered poor farmers in four counties in three southern provinces. western China to cultivate tea plants.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]