Trudeau says Canada-US relations must be rebuilt. How bad has it been with Trump?





When Justin Trudeau virtually met the United States. President Joe Biden’s Prime Ministers this week suggested relations between the two countries had suffered a severe blow under DonaldTrump’s administration, noting that “there is a lot to rebuild.”

Tensions over trade peaked between tariff battles during Trump’s tenure in the White House, and his use of Twitter to blow up the prime minister certainly cooled their relationship.

However, despite the often strained relationship between Trudeau and Trump, difficult agreements were still forged, including a revamped NAFTA deal, as countries continued to cooperate on long-standing issues.

“The relationship between the United States is so deep and so broad that you cannot characterize it simply in terms of whether a president and a prime minister get along or not,” said David MacNaughton, Canadian Ambassador to the States. United from 2016 to 2019..

“Having said that, I think it’s of great value if they do,” he said. “There are times when this kind of close personal relationship can make a difference. So I think it’s desirable, but it’s not essential.

Yet MacNaughtons said the reality was that Canada and the United States continued to have a constructive relationship on significant issues.

David MacNaughton served as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States from 2016 to 2019 (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

For example, military and intelligence relations between the two countries have remained very strong, he said.

While negotiations for the new NAFTA agreement, the Canada-U.S. Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) have been difficult, an agreement is still pending, MacNaughton said.

“And frankly, I’m not sure if we renegotiated NAFTA today, we would have an easier time with [the Biden administration]. “

In addition, key figures in Donald Trump’s administration have been able to forge strong relationships with Canada and members of Trudeau’s team.Sonny Perdue, theU.S. The Agriculture Secretary was a “great friend,” while former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and former Finance Minister Bill Morneau “got along really well,” MacNaughton said.

Governors and Prime Ministers

And as CBC’s Aaron Wherry recounted in his book Promise and Peril: Justin Trudeau in Power, Trudeau’s Chief of Staff Katie Telford established a connection with Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was also a senior adviser. Of the president.

Even Trump’s controversial chief strategist Steve Bannonhad said he had developed a good relationship with Trudeau’s Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s chief secretary from 2015 to 2019.

There is the ongoing relationship between Canada and the United States between governors and prime ministers, MacNaughton said. On a regular basis, the Premiers of the Atlantic, the West and the Great Lakes meet with their counterparts from New England, the Great Lakes and the Governor of the West.

Steven Mnuchin, right, Secretary of the Treasury in the Trump administration, and Bill Morneau, who served as Canada’s finance minister from 2015 to 2020, have reportedly enjoyed good relations despite tensions between Trump and Trudeau. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / The Associated Press)

In addition, there are bilateral relations between town halls, business and unions, he said.

“So to say that the relationship was broken is to put too much emphasis on Donald Trump’s MO”

Chris Sands, director of the Canadian Institute at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said much of the Canada-U.S. Relationship is run by unknown bureaucrats who continue to work behind the scenes and “do important things.” .

The fact that Canada was able to reach an agreement to keep the border restricted but not closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the cooperation and confidence we have [for]Canadians, ”he said.

‘Knows how to get things done’

“I don’t mean it was magic, but it was really good and it was a sign of a relationship that knows how to get things done,” Sands said.

“There were a lot of things that weren’t fun, but they were done in Trump’s day and they are still being done now.”

Still, relations “have deteriorated rather” as “confidence has deteriorated over the past four years, particularly on the Canadian side towards the United States,” said former US diplomat Scotty Greenwood, who spent four years as Chief of Staff at the US Embassy in Canada.

“I think the relationship has suffered. I think the relationship between the leaders is important,” she said. “While the relationship between Canada and the United States is inevitable, there are still times when you really benefit from a good working relationship at the top to solve a thorny problem or create great opportunity.

Some of the tension between Trump and Trudeau seemed to be sparked by Trump’s anger at the Canada-US trade deals and what he saw as an unfair trade advantage for Canada. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

On this front, relations at the top were at times tumultuous with the president.

And part of that, at least, seemed to be sparked by Trump’s anger at the Canada-U.S. Trade deals and what he saw as an unfair trade advantage for Canada.

In 2017, Trump called Canada a “shame” for policies he said hurt American farmers and tweeted a year later that “I love Canada, but they have taken advantage of our country for many years!” “

What ultimately followed was the tense renegotiation of NATFA. But before that, Trump in June 2018, in the days leading up to the G7 leaders’ summit in La Malbaie, Que., Imposed tariffs on Canadian imports of steel and aluminum.

This sparked a seemingly tense appeal between Trudeau and Trump over tariffs. Trump reportedly asked onepoint: “Didn’t you burn down the White House?” a reference to the War of 1812.

‘Dishonest and weak’

Rhetoric escalated after the summit, when Trump learned that Trudeau said the tariffs were insulting and Canada would not be rushed. Speaking to Twitter, Trump retorted that the Prime Minister was “very dishonest and weak”.

Later, Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro remarked that there was “a special place in hell” for Trudeau, while Trump’s chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said Trudeau had us ” stabbed in the back “.

Such a level of diplomatic vitriol prompted former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to observe that he had “never seen language like this. Least from the President’s subordinates directed at the Prime Minister their more great friend and ally “.

WATCH | Trudeau caught complaining about Trump’s delay:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and others exchanged a few words during a reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday – and appeared to be talking about the long impromptu press conferences by US President Donald Trump earlier today. 0:25

A year later, however, there was another outbreak. During a NATO summit reception at Buckingham Palace in London, Trudeau was filmed complaining to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron that Trump was late because “he is taking a press conference 40 minutes over “.

Trump would later respond that while Trudeau was “a very nice guy,” he is “double-faced” and was just upset that he challenged the Prime Minister to make a bigger financial contribution to NATO.

WATCH | Trump responds to Trudeau:

US President Donald Trump has said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ridiculed him last night because he was upset that Trump called him because of low NATO spending. 0:41

Weeks later, Trump would take another photo of Trudeau when he learned that his cameo in the movie Home Alone 2: Lost In New York had been pulled from CBC airing. (CBC said it cut the scene before Trump became president and did so to make way for commercials.)

“I guess Justin T doesn’t really like me charging him for NATO or trade!” Trump tweeted.

21 second pause

The relationship would return to focus in June 2020 when Trudeau made headlines for his 21-second break after being asked about Trump’s threat to use military force against protesters in the United States.

WATCH | Trudeau’s 21-second pause:

Asked whether US President Donald Trump was threatening to use military force against protesters in the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds before saying “we all watch in horror and dismay.” He did not comment on Trump. 2:59

The relationship would be tested a few months later, when Trump again imposed a tariff on Canadian aluminum, only to back down after Canada was prepared to impose retaliatory measures.

Yet despite these tensions, Trudeau was still able to establish and maintain a relationship with Trump, said former Canadian diplomat Colin Robertson.

“It was difficult, but every Western leader had a difficult relationship with Mr. Trump.”

Robertson said that while other Western leaders gave up, Trudeau kept trying.

Most important relationship

“He had to do it because it’s our most important relationship,” Robertson said. “The only relationship our Prime Minister needs to establish is the relationship with the United States.”

Greenwood, the former diplomat, said wryly that Trump’s threats to tear apart NAFTA and his disruption of the system have made the United States much more aware of the importance of Canada.

“What has happened is that awareness of the economic relationship between the United States is perhaps at an all time high in Congress,” she said.

Greenwood, however, questioned whether the new US administration would be able to capitalize on this new awareness.

“It seems to me the question is how will the Prime Minister, the President, capture the kind of awareness that currently exists in the United States … where policymakers value our interconnection with Canada.

