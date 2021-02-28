Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to win Senate elections, says Sheikh Rasheed





ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Sunday backed Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and said he “would win the Senate elections”.

“Abdul Hafeez has boosted Pakistan’s declining economy since coming to power,” Sheikh Rasheed said, adding that he had gone to top universities in the world, including Oxford and Cambridge, and earned a doctorate in economics .

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Sheikh Rasheed said that Abdul Hafeez converted a current account deficit of $ 20 billion into a surplus through his efforts and supported the decline of the Pakistani economy.

The PTI gave Abdul Hafeez a ticket to Islamabad’s general seat in the Senate elections, and his nomination papers were duly approved by the Pakistan Election Commission.

Rasheed’s response came after PML-N spokesman Muhammad Zubair criticized the PTI’s choice of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as a candidate for the senatorial elections.

Abdul Hafeez is not a member of parliament and was previously appointed advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on finance. He was appointed Minister of Finance in December of last year.

PM Imran Khan moves the country forward

During the press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan’s improving relations with several countries around the world, including the United States, China, Iran and Saudi Arabia, shows Pakistan’s progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

‘Hamza Shahbaz’s release makes no difference’

Responding to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that if Hamza Shahbaz of PML-N is released from prison, it will not make any difference to the PTI.

“If the court decides to release someone from prison, how can I say they made the wrong decision?” Rasheed said.

“ The government will not create obstacles for PDM ”

In response to another question, the Home Secretary said that the PTI-led government will not create any obstacle for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and allow it to organize protests as there are no is no violation of the law.

“I ask the PDM leaders to postpone their demonstration after the Pakistan Day parade on March 23,” he said. “If the PDM does not want to comply, it is up to them, but I ask as a Pakistani patriotic.”

Sheikh Rasheed also shed light on several other topics, including the Kashmir issue, the issuance of Pakistani visas and passports, tourism and the modernization of the Islamabad police.

