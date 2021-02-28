The ugly divorce between Britain and Brussels has only just begun





LONDON Few people on either side of the English Channel believed that the British exit from the European Union would go without a hitch. So when horror stories surfaced about rotten shellfish, empty delivery trucks, and mind-boggling customs fees, many reacted less with shock than grim resignation. But Britain and the European Union have also quarreled politically and diplomatically, with a speed and bitterness that surprised even pessimists about the relationship. While these strains are less tangible to Brits than having to pay additional costs for coffee imported from Italy, they could have an equally corrosive long-term effect. These are not just start-up issues, said Kim Darroch, who served as Britain’s permanent representative to the European Union and later ambassador to Washington, citing the government’s general explanations for Brexit issues. These are structural problems that arise from not being part of the single market. This is what a hard Brexit looks like.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson replaced Minister for Relations with Brussels Michael Gove, an ambitious politician known for his emollient manner, with David Frost, a more brutal official who crafted the trade deal between Britain and the European Union. In a recent speech which outlined his vision for a global Britain, Mr Johnson pledged to deepen transatlantic ties and even strengthen Britain’s presence in the Pacific. But he barely mentioned the European Union. When he did, it was to underline how much Britain would gain from severing ties with her. The UK really needs a special relationship, a deeply interdependent relationship, with the EU, said Jeremy Shapiro, research director at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a research institute in London. But this government has defined itself ideologically as needing the EU for nothing.

Some of these tensions are the inevitable result of what was, after all, an acrimonious divorce, four and a half years of preparation. The trade deal was less a springboard for future cooperation than a severance package deal that left many issues, including the future of London’s powerful financial industry, to be resolved later. In a sign of the battles to come, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned last week of a serious escalation in tensions between London and Brussels if the European Union tries to force banks to move customs clearance for derivative products denominated in euros. London on the mainland. Britain, he told Parliament, would view this as highly controversial and which should be resisted very strongly. As always with Brexit, much of the antagonism is driven by domestic politics. Sentiments have become raw in Europe due to the perception that Britain, which has rolled out vaccines much faster than the European Union, has done so in part by racking up doses from its local manufacturers. French President Emmanuel Macron has questioned the effectiveness of a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in people over 65. This nationalist message may have played well with its political base, although critics have pointed out that the World Health Organization and the European Union have recommended the vaccine for people of all ages.

Simon Fraser, a former head of the British Foreign Office, said the tension of the pandemic and the race for vaccines had heightened tensions that would have simmered anyway. Tensions around vaccines have been totemic, he said.

In Britain, some politicians have used the vaccine shortage to justify the departure vote. On a range of issues, it is clear that the achievement of Brexit has not quelled antagonism towards the EU, either within the government or among the die-hard Brexiteers group of Mr Johnsons’ Conservative party. Those lawmakers, known as the European Research Group, on Thursday called on the government to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol. It is the complex and hard-fought deal with Brussels that allows Northern Ireland to preserve an open border with Ireland, a member of the EU, even after leaving the European single market with the other nations of the United Kingdom. Under the terms of the deal, Britain agreed to subject goods entering Northern Ireland to customs and health checks. Confusion over the new rules has halted some of that trade, leading to empty shelves in supermarkets across Northern Ireland and fears the situation will worsen as grace periods on some checks expire. The protocol has already been criticized from both sides: the European Union threatened to overturn it during the dispute over vaccine supply, while Mr Johnson’s government warned last fall that it would abandon it s ‘he could not agree with Brussels on a trade agreement. The latest demands from Brexiteer lawmakers may reflect a simple desire to stay in the limelight, having achieved their ultimate goal of leaving Europe. But it also dramatizes the enduring appeal of Euro-skepticism, a grievance narrative British politicians can deploy to deflect critics from everything from trade hiccups to deeper economic issues.

For lawmakers and the government, denigrating Brussels has become all the more tempting as the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, threatened to tear up one of the key provisions of the protocol last month. Although it reversed after a few hours, the threat is now considered a self-inflicted injury of a rare magnitude.

Why not send the EU back when it’s down? said Timothy Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University in London. This has long been a reflex for this government, and it is very difficult to get out of this reflex. Building bridges to Brussels is also a non-starter for the opposition. The Labor Party suffered a crushing defeat to the Tories in 2019 because it lost traditional Labor voters who felt economically marginalized and socially threatened the tendencies they attributed to membership of the European Union. Mr Johnson convinced them by promising to do Brexit. So far Labor leader Keir Starmer has not challenged the handling of the government’s relationship with Brussels. Instead, he tried to avoid being drawn into a debate with Mr Johnson over issues such as his former support for keeping Britain under the European medical regulator. There are signs that the grudges may abate. Mr Macron has changed his mind about the AstraZeneca vaccine, saying he would happily take it now. Political analysts have said that when Mr Johnson reshuffles his cabinet in the coming weeks, he may in fact recruit ministers who have voted to stay in the European Union. Yet, said Mujtaba Rahman, an analyst at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, old habits are hard to break and political incentives currently do not promote harmony across the chain. Brexit is the gift that keeps giving the Johnson government, he said. In Europe, there is a feeling that the United Kingdom continues to try to score points. The risk is that Europeans feel the need to fight back.

