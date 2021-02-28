What’s next for Republicans in Wisconsin? Ron Johnson holds the key





Wisconsin Republicans are bracing for life after Donald Trump and, potentially, for life after one of the former president’s most staunch allies, Senator Ron Johnson.

Johnson, who had previously flip-flopped on pledging to serve only two terms, has yet to say whether hell will be looking for a third in 2022.

Uncertainty weighs heavily on a state party moving from its glory days to a post-Trump era. Paul Ryan, the former running mate and Speaker of the House, took to the private sector in 2018. Scott Walker, whose fight with civil servants’ unions made him a hero on the Right, has joined there after losing an offer for a third. governor mandate.

And although Wisconsin helped send Trump to the White House in 2016 by supporting a Republican for the presidency for the first time since 1984, the state fell narrowly to Democrats and Joe Biden in 2020.

Johnson is the only Republican left from the so-called Cheesehead Revolution of the 2010s. At least one other character from that period, Reince Priebus, could be a factor in statewide races next year. Priebus, a native of Kenosha and a former chairman of the Republican National Committee, whom Trump drastically sacked after six months as first chief of staff, recently expressed interest in running for governor. But GOP leaders also see an opportunity to develop a new generation of conservative talent who could potentially reach national heights.

It has certainly been an exciting decade, and these guys are all great leaders, said Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party. We have a lot of people coming up through the ranks. We have a deep bench and a good farming team. So I think we were going to continue to see leaders produced here in Wisconsin who have outsized roles in the country.

Hitt and others eagerly await Johnsons decision. A spokesperson for Johnson did not respond to a request for comment. Others close to Johnson have refused to hazard a guess on the case.

No one knows what he’s going to do, said Brandon Scholz, a veteran Republican consultant from Wisconsin. Right now, it’s huge.

If Johnson runs again, other Republicans with statewide ambitions could cram into the party’s primary for governor, where former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is one of the first favorites, thanks to the political chits she collected and to an aggressive organization built since her departure. two years ago. A former television news anchor in Milwaukee, Kleefisch this week launched a series of paid ads designed as conservative commentary on local radio through her nonprofit advocacy group, the 1848 Project.

Kleefisch also enjoys essential early approval from Walker, who told the Milwaukee Press Club in 2019 that he believed she would win and be one hell of a great governor.

Rebecca Kleefisch has spent an inordinate amount of time roaming the state, working with the Republican Party to help recruit candidates and attending several Republican Party events, Scholz said. She has done a good job maintaining her contacts in the event of a leak.

If Johnson retires, given that Kleefisch has gained a head start in the gubernatorial race, the Senate primary could become a free and perhaps most logical landing place for Priebus. Mentioned less these days is a third possibility that Johnson has floated in the past: running for Governor.

Ron Johnson will make a decision on what to do next. Once we find out more about that, I will run for US Senate or 2022 Governor Kevin Nicholson, who lost the Republican Senate primary in 2018 and has remained active in conservative causes with his own nonprofit, said in a statement. Our country is currently facing enormous challenges, now is not the time to sit on the sidelines, and the politics and the people of yesterday are not going to win future elections and get our country back on track.

Republicans in Wisconsin who are briefed on thoughts of Priebuss 2022 tempered expectations by noting that he had not continued his previous nomination campaigns and was now based in Washington, which is hardly an ideal place. to run for governor. Some see the Senate race, in Johnson’s absence, as more plausible, especially if Priebuss would have repaired his relationship with Trump could give his backing. Priebus did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson is one of Trump’s most ardent advocates. As chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, he hinted that Trump was lying that the 2020 election was stolen. And in a recent radio interview, Johnson said that the deadly Jan.6 riot that Trump supporters led on Capitol Hill to block certification of election results did not strike me as an armed insurgency.

It’s hard to assess who, other than Priebus or Johnson, could drag Trump into the race with an endorsement or disruptive presence. In the previous election, it was good enough to be closely aligned with Ryan or Walker.

Nicholson attempted to paint his 2018 opponent Leah Vukmir as insufficiently loyal to Trump, but the then president stayed out of the primary, which Vukmir won (she lost the general election to Senator Tammy Baldwin , a Democrat). Kleefisch, whose team declined to comment, campaigned for Trump’s re-election in 2020. She told Madison’s Cape Times last month, however, that the focus on Trump is oversimplified and that the party is not focused. [on] all the individual opinions of one man, but our collective strength, which is the belief in less government, better value and responsiveness, good schools, rising wages.

Republicans in Wisconsin who spoke to NBC News said they were not sure the same level of pro-Trump postures were already happening in states such as Ohio. Several noted former Congressman Sean Duffy, a prominent Trump supporter with reality TV background, as someone who could get approval if he ran for governor or the Senate. But some also mentioned Rep. Mike Gallagher, who said Trump was responsible for the January 6 riot, as a viable prospect.

I think with some ridings this is going to be a predominant question, but it doesn’t appear to be a predominant question on the entire electorate or the entire Republican electorate, Hitt said of the factor. Trump. When I talk to people, when I travel, I don’t hear that type of Well I hear so and so is going to come in, but were they enough for the president?

Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, or 0.6 percentage point. Democratic Governor Tony Evers toppled Walker in a close 2018 race, decided by around 29,000 votes. Johnson won his revenge in 2016 with former Sen. Russ Feingold by around 3 points.

Wisconsin has been a very close purple state for a long time now, Hitt said. He noted that last fall, in the congressional district of western Wisconsin represented by Democrat Ron Kind, he saw construction sites with signs promoting both Trump and Kind. We have a lot of voters who are split ticket voters.

Democrats are bracing for 2022 while they wait for Evers to announce his re-election plans. The Democratic Senate primary, meanwhile, began to take shape as if Johnson, one of the National Party’s main targets, was running. Democrats already vying for the seat include Alex Lasry, senior vice president of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson. Kind state treasurer Sarah Godlewski is also investigating offers, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported on Friday.

It’s pretty clear that loyalty to Trump is going to be a central factor in the primaries that helps Republicans and a central factor in the general election that hurts Republicans, said Ben Wikler, chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. How would-be Republican candidates dance across this minefield is a mystery to behold.

