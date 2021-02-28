Be warriors, not worries: PM Modi tells students they’re ready to appear for exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the students who took their exams in the coming months and said they had to compete with themselves rather than with others. The coming months hold special significance in your life. Most young friends will have to take their exams. You remember that you have to become a warrior, not a worrier, and appear in exams smiling and go home smiling. You have to compete with yourself, not against anyone else, Prime Minister Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat program.

You have to get enough sleep and manage your time well too. Don’t stop playing because those who play will thrive. It is necessary to apply the techniques of revision and the intelligent means of memorization, that is to say, to bring out the best of oneself in these exams, he added.

The Prime Minister also said that, like every year, he will interact with students and teachers to overcome the stress of exams during his Pariksha Pe Charcha program and requested it to parents and teacher.

But before Pariksha Pe Charcha in March, I ask parents and teachers to share their experience and advice. You can then share on the MyGov and NarendraModi app. Along with the young people, parents and teachers will also be invited this time during the Pariksha Pe Charcha ‘program. You will find information on how to participate, how to win prizes, how to have the opportunity to chat with me on MyGov, he said.