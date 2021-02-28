A Gujarat farmer and guide are mentioned in the show

“I practice organic farming and the quality of our products is much better than what you see on the market.”



Kamraj Chaudhary, a progressive farmer in Patan District, Gujarat, who grows chopsticks using micro-irrigation and organic farming techniques, was congratulated on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his monthly show “Mann Ki Baat”, Mr. Modi also spoke about a tour guide at the Statue of Unity in Narmada district in Gujarat who is fluent in Sanskrit.

The prime minister said farmer Chaudhary from Lukhasan village in Patan is an example of people expanding the reach of science by advancing it “with the mantra from laboratory to earth”.

Later speaking to the PTI on the phone, Chaudhary said while growing pestles on his land, he follows sustainable farming practices, using organic fertilizers and ensuring that no bees are killed with the use of pesticides.

“I practice organic farming and the quality of our products is much better than what you see on the market. We are developing our own seeds, because the seeds we get in the market are of mixed quality,” he said. he declares.

The grower said they keep around 15-20 kg of seeds for cultivation and claimed that the drumsticks he grows fetch a higher price than market value.

“We sell our products to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha at a higher price,” he said.

Chaudhary further said that he has been cultivating chopsticks for 10 years and has also received support from the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in his efforts.

Horticulturalists trained him and others in the region in “scientific pestle culture,” using a micro-irrigation system and adopting integrated nutrient and pest management, according to the site. KVK Web in Patan.

Chaudhary is one of the success stories of KVK which has also “inspired and guided other farmers on the cultivation of drumsticks, as a result of which about 50 hectares are cultivated in drumsticks at Sidhpur taluka in Patan,” the website said. of the KVK.

In his “Mann Ki Baat” program, Mr. Modi also shared an excerpt from a tour guide speaking in Sanskrit of the tallest statue of unity in the world at Kevadia in Narmada.

He said there were over 15 guides who could speak Sanskrit fluently.

“India is a land of many languages ​​which are a symbol of our culture and our pride,” he said.

Rajiv Gupta, Gujarat’s additional chief secretary of forests and environment, later said in a tweet that several Kevadia guides speak Sanskrit.

“Sanskrit is the oldest language in India. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, many guides at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia speak Sanskrit after a few months of training. Thanks to Prime Ministerji”, a he tweeted in Hindi.