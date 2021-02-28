“ If you dare … ”: Rahul’s final challenge to PM Modi ahead of Mann Ki Baat

Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat speech on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenged him to address the issues surrounding the farmers’ protests and rising unemployment.

If you dare, then do – KisanKiBaat and JobKiBaat, “Gandhi tweeted. Congressional officials on Twitter launched a social media campaign over the past week calling on the prime minister to tackle issues related to the rising unemployment The congressional youth wing through social media also criticized the government for not addressing the issues facing young Indians.

Gandhi has repeatedly attacked the government over the three farm laws, alleging that they were intended to benefit “a handful of PM Modis’ friends”. He argued that instead of benefiting farmers, the laws would benefit companies that invest in the agricultural sector.

Rahul Gandhi said at a tractor rally in Kerala, “We have pop stars commenting on the situation of Indian farmers, but the Indian government is not interested. They will not take back three laws unless they are forced. He also tweeted in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the transport union on February 26. No jobs, rising prices, appreciating government, eyes closed – Bharat Bandh, Gandhi tweeted.

Congress has also criticized the government on the issue of rising fuel prices. Earlier on Friday, Congress said the country’s citizens had been hit by weak growth and high inflation under the current regime. However, what remains of concern are the anticipated forecasts for the full year. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CSO) has lowered the GDP growth rate for fiscal year 2020-2021 from its previous estimate of minus 7.7% to now -8%, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a statement. tweet. He added that the implementation of the GST and the demonetization exercise in 2016 also affected the country’s economic growth.