Pompeo says Biden administration sends mixed signals over human rights violations in China





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday that the Biden administration had sent “mixed signals” about China’s persecution of religious minorities in Xinjiang – and called on the administration to impose “real costs” on Beijing. Pompeo made the remarks in an interview with Fox News on the sidelines of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on whether the Biden administration would follow through on its claim that China had committed genocide against the Uyghurs. . POMPEO SAYS BIDEN ECOUSING “ CHINESE PROPAGANDA ” ON OUYGHURIS PERSECUTION “The administration to date has sent mixed signals,” Pompeo said. “Secretary [Antony] Blinken, who is my successor, said he too believed that the genocide had taken place and was underway – I’m glad he said that because the facts clearly support what is happening. “ Blinken said his judgment is that “genocide has been committed against the Uyghurs and that has not changed”. However, UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, during her confirmation hearing, mentionned this designation was being revised on the grounds that the procedures were not followed. Pompeo had previously expressed concern about comments Biden made about his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, when he said that “culturally there are different standards that each country and their leaders are supposed to follow.” “If the forced sterilization and forced labor, the separation of families, the internment of a million people for the purpose of destroying people who are not non-Han Chinese, if it is not genocide, the world has lost its way, ”Pompeo told Fox. BIDEN FILES A “ PRESCRIPTION ” FOR THE AMERICAN-CHINA RELATIONS IN FIRST CALL WITH XI JINPING SINCE TAKING OFFICE He went on to say that the administration must respond forcefully to violations against Uyghurs. “So now the onus is on this administration to respond, to respond to the genocide that is taking place, to the most egregious human rights violations that we have seen since the 1930s all over the world and to respond with a way that convinces the Chinese Communist Party that it must stop these practices and impose real costs until they do, ”he said. POMPEO: CHINA’S SANCTIONS A ‘MESSAGE’ TO OFFERS ADMINISTRATION The Trump administration, with Pompeo as the head of the State Department, has taken a tough approach to Beijing, imposing sanctions for its human rights violations and pushing back its privacy violations and abuses. geopolitical maneuvers. Pompeo told Fox that the Communist regime is engaged in a “global campaign to undermine the rule of law and democracy wherever they find it” using tactics like disinformation, intellectual property theft and the use of military force. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “If you were not ready to face them in each of these forums, let the forum be diplomatic, let the forum be economic, let the forum be military, if it was not ready to face them and confront them , then the Chinese Communist Party will keep building in each of these places and the Americans will be the worst – as will people all over the world. “

