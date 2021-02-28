‘I appreciate him for …’: Ghulam Nabi Azad praises PM Modi

Chief Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Sunday that he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for never hiding the fact that he was from a village and sold tea. Drawing parallels between him and the prime minister, Azad said he had not forgotten his roots.

“I like a lot of things about many leaders. I am from the village and I am proud … Even our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is from the village and used to sell tea. We are political rivals but I appreciate that he does so don’t hide his real personality, ”he said at an event in Jammu.

Also read: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad arrives in Jammu for 3-day visit

After being congratulated on Sunday with the “Sher-e-Gurjar Award” from the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, the leader said: “I have traveled the world. I have stayed in 5 and 7 star hotels. But the smell of the people who belong to my village is incomparable. ”

His statement comes days after Prime Minister Modi praised the leader. “A true friend” to him, Azad set high standards as an MP and opposition leader, the prime minister said.

“Power comes and goes, but only a few know how to digest it. Therefore, as a friend, I respect him for what he has done over the years,” he said.

Also read: G-23 Congress meets in Jammu, will discuss Gandhian philosophy, pay tribute to Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad, who served as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir between 2005 and 2008, retired from the post of opposition leader in Rajya Sabha on February 15.

Saying goodbye to Azad, Prime Minister Modi became moved and said: “The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji will have a hard time matching his job as he not only cared about his party but also about the country and the country. Bedroom”.

Following this moving episode, there has been speculation that the congressional leader may join the BJP. However, in an interview with HT, Azad said, I will join the BJP when we have black snow in Kashmir.

Former member of Rajya Sabha is in Jammu for a three-day visit.

(with ANI inputs)