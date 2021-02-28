Unionist journalist says Boris Johnsons lie threatens politics

BORIS Johnson’s “usual lies” will lead to a total collapse of confidence and a crisis in politics, one author has warned.

Peter Oborne presented a series of “misleading statements” made by the Prime Minister in the House of Commons, including about the SNP, which he sent to party leaders.

The reporter – who was previously hired by Johnson when the PM was editor of Spectator magazine – has compiled the dossier for a new book in which he argues that his former boss’s lie is on a scale never seen in politics before.

Oborne, who was also a former Daily Mail columnist and chief political commentator for the Daily Telegraph, told the Sunday National: “The British Prime Minister is serious work. The Prime Minister has the power to declare war or manage national emergencies, asking us to make sacrifices.

“I don’t know how people can trust Mr Johnson to handle these serious issues, given that he’s a serial and habitual liar.

“For example, he said to Parliament [in 2020] the SNP had not had a debate in its parliament on education for two years.

“In fact, there had been six debates on schools – endless discussions in the Scottish Parliament.”

Oborne said another example was Johnson claiming in 2019 that Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP’s policy was to ‘join the euro’ – even though she said Scotland would have an independent currency before joining the EU.

He added: “I am a Unionist – but how can Mr Johnson fight a referendum, if there is a referendum. Who is going to believe a word he says?

The list also includes claims that the economy grew by 73% “under this Conservative government,” as that figure relates between 1990 and 2017, which includes 13 years of Labor government and five years of coalition.

Another example given is a statement made by Johnson in October 2019 in which he said “there will be no checks” between Northern Ireland and Britain after Brexit. But Oborne wrote that it was only the day before that Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said paperwork would be required for goods being sent between the two countries.

And the trucks were met with officials and directed to new border checkpoints when the first goods crossed the new trade border on January 1 of this year.

Oborne said: “This is new – there is a record of occasional lies on the floor of the House or misleading statements, but ministers resigned when they were caught off guard.

“Now it just happens and there is no turning back” I think it belittles politics, it destroys public space – instead of being a common standard of truth, there is a common standard of manufacture like all.

“It’s going to create a sort of political emergency at some point. It’s not unique, but it’s the volume we get from Johnson. ”

Oborne said his book, The Assault On Truth, attempts to describe how Johnson “doesn’t seem to care what is right or wrong.”

Regarding the consequences of such actions, he cited the example of the claim that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction (WMD) used by Tony Blair to justify the invasion of the country in 2003.

“If you think of outright horror, Britain used the fantasy of weapons of mass destruction to justify the invasion of another country, in which more than 100,000 people were killed, the country has been destroyed and of which [Daesh] emerged, ”he says.

“And that was a lie. Mr. Blair says he really believes what he was saying – but it wasn’t true.

Oborne added: “What are the consequences – a total collapse of political confidence, a crisis in our politics.

“I am amazed that people don’t seem to care.

“In Scotland there are currently problems, but at least there seems to be a recognition of the need to speak the truth in parliament.

“The allegation against Nicola Sturgeon that she misled Parliament is taken very seriously. As far as I know, the allegations that Johnson misled Parliament – nobody cares.

Former French Ambassador Sylvie Bermann also attacked Johnson for lying in her recently published book Goodbye Britannia, saying it was evident during the Brexit campaign.

Last week, she said: “No one should be surprised that he is called a liar. Look at the side of this bus: a blatant lie. But lying is no longer a sin.

An SNP spokesperson said: “Boris Johnson’s Trumpian Tories have a longer list of broken promises and false statements than Sauchiehall Street.

‘Whether it was ensuring Scotland would remain in the European Union in 2014, promising to protect the Scottish fishing industry during Brexit negotiations or guaranteeing the British student association to the Erasmus + program after Brexit – everything has been promised, none has been delivered.

“The May election offers Scotland two choices: more broken promises and austerity measures under Boris Johnson, or the right to decide whether Scotland has a progressive future in the European Union by as an independent country.

The UK government did not respond to a request for comment on Oborne’s remarks.