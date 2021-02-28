Woman delighted as PM praises her for reviving dry lake in MP





Babita Rajput, from a village in Madhya Pradesh, was thrilled after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on her show ‘Mann Ki Baat’, congratulated her on reviving a dry lake near her home in there. channeling rainwater. Speaking to PTI, the 19-year-old woman from Agroutha village in Chhatarpur district said that she had never dreamed of such recognition and now will work harder for the conservation of the water. On his monthly radio show, Modi said water has been crucial to the development of humanity for centuries, and stressed the importance of collective responsibility for its conservation. “You will all be inspired by what Babita Rajput is doing from the village of Agroutha in Madhya Pradesh,” he said. Modi said the woman’s village is in the Bundelkhand area and there was a large lake nearby which had dried up. “She and other women dug a canal and channeled the rainwater into the lake, which now has enough water,” the prime minister said. Delighted with this recognition, Rajput said she felt privileged that the Prime Minister mentioned her name and talked about her work. “I never dreamed of this day. I will work doubly hard for water conservation,” said Rajput, who is a sophomore of the Bachelor of Arts course. The woman, a resident of the parched Bundelkhand region in MP, decided to revive the lake after her village, located about 100 km from the district headquarters, faced a water crisis in 2018. Rajput said that in January 2019, she started with 200-250 village women digging a canal from a nearby hill to channel rainwater through the lake and completed the task in 18 month. Last year, the village only received two rains, but the lake had enough water for residents’ needs as a result of efforts by Rajput and other women, residents said. Villagers praised Rajput’s efforts to alleviate their water problems. Rajput added that she came from a poor family and studied at a university near her village. “My family cannot afford to send me to a big city for higher education,” she said. The woman said she is currently working to get the water to the lake on the other side of the hill with a canal so that it has sufficient water supply year round. Rajput and other village women are also working on a project to use water prudently in agricultural fields. Chhatarpur’s Bada Malhera Janpad General Manager Ajay Singh said more work under Mahatma Gandhi’s National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) would be carried out at the lake to ensure it has sufficient water supply during the summer season. On his show “Mann Ki Baat”, Modi called for a 100-day campaign to clean all water bodies and prepare them for rainwater harvesting before the monsoon season begins. In this regard, Union Ministry Jal Shakti is also launching the “Catch the Rain” campaign and its main theme is “catching the rain, where it falls, when it falls”, he said.

