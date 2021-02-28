Tunnel vision: Man behind Scottish-Irish crossing concept fears Boris Johnson destroys plan

The architect of the original plan to build a crossing to Northern Ireland has condemned Boris Johnson’s planned roundabout under the sea and claims it ends any chance of a serious connection.

Professor Alan Dunlop, who first suggested building a bridge over the Irish Sea, has published drawings of what a crossing between the two countries could look like.

Professor Dunlop, who is one of the UK’s leading architects and a member of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, says creating a 25 mile tunnel or bridge is quite feasible, although that it be strongly criticized.

But he told the Herald on Sunday he feared the project was dead in the water due to the prime minister’s hopes of building an “underground roundabout” as part of the plan.

READ MORE: ‘Put the hallucinogens down’: prospect of underwater tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland debunked

The idea would involve as many as three tunnels departing from England and Scotland with a roundabout under the Isle of Man with the aim of addressing post-Brexit issues across the UK.

The proposal included three starting points: at Stranraer, Heysham, near Lancaster and one near Liverpool. Then a single tunnel would pass from the Isle of Man to Northern Ireland.

Since the conclusion of the Brexit transition period on December 31, the idea of ​​the crossing has been in the spotlight, as the Northern Ireland protocol included in the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement sees the region staying within the EU trade regulations.

The bizarre new project came amid talks about an underwater tunnel between Scotland and Northern Ireland called ‘Boris’s Burrow’.

Experts say the new program would involve 105 miles of tunnel between Belfast and Liverpool. All the tunnels would be between two and a half and six times longer than the current longest road tunnel in the world.

The 15.23-mile-long Norwegian Lærdal Tunnel is the longest road tunnel in the world and offers a ferry-free connection between Oslo and Bergen.

Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy is currently studying the route and is expected to release his findings within weeks.

A high-speed rail tunnel project could be completed in five years, some say.

Experts questioned the practicality of the bridge, given the weather conditions in the Irish Sea and the position of the Beaufort Dyke Trench, which contains submerged munitions of war.

Professor Dunlop, a visiting professor at the Scott Sutherland School of Architecture at Robert Gordon University, who has taught at architecture schools around the world, now fears the worst for the plan.

“I think Boris Johnson’s proposal for a roundabout under the Isle of Man has finally put an end to serious thought about a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland and Ireland. The idea has been universally accepted. described as ridiculous, ”he said.

“I can’t ask myself why Johnson would say this, especially at a time when there is so much criticism of the Prime Minister and the so-called Boris’ Terrier. It only serves to undermine what I know to be structurally. technically and physically feasible; it is a tunnel or bridge that connects Scotland to Ireland.

“The latest proposal for a roundabout under the Isle of Man is not credible. It undermines and jeopardizes the likelihood of a serious feasibility / scoping study for a road and rail tunnel connecting Scotland to the ‘Ireland.”

READ MORE: Transport review to examine the feasibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland

If a tunnel were approved, it would run under the Irish Sea between Portpatrick in southwest Scotland and Larne in Co Antrim. A potential route for a bridge is from near Campbeltown, Scotland, to the Antrim coast in Northern Ireland.

Sir Peter Hendy has already met Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Mr Johnson, who are said to be “very enthusiastic” about the proposal.

Mr Jack had previously told a committee at Holyrood that he preferred the idea of ​​a tunnel to a bridge, which would cost around £ 20bn.

If approved, it is believed that construction of the tunnel could cost around £ 10 billion and could be modeled on the Channel Tunnel connecting Britain and France.

But this prospect has been met with disdain in some quarters.

Tory MP Simon Hoare, chairman of the Northern Ireland Select Committee, dismissed the idea of ​​an underwater tunnel as fancy and said the government should focus on making the protocol work.

“The trains could be pulled by an inexhaustible herd of unicorns overseen by stern, unofficial dodos,” he said.

“A PushmePullYou could be the main guard and Puff the Magic Dragon the inspector. Let’s focus on how the protocol works and reduce the hallucinogens.”

He later said that there were several practical obstacles in the way of the railway project.

“Another ‘minor obstacle’ is also the NI rail gauge which is an ‘all Irish’ gauge which is different from that used in Britain,” he said.

“I’m not Brunel but I think that might be a bit of a problem.”

Scottish Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has also dismissed the idea of ​​a fixed bond between nations as the Prime Minister’s ‘vanity project’.

Mr Jack said he thought Mr Hendy would recommend the construction of a tunnel rather than the bridge originally proposed in 2018, stating: “My strong inclination would be that he thinks it should be a tunnel because he and I have had conversations about the weather models in the Irish Sea and Beaufort Dyke, and there is an ammunition depot there. ”

Stormont Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon cast contempt on it, describing it as a “conservative glamor project.”

But Professor Dunlop, who received the Royal Gold Medal in Architecture from the Royal Scottish Academy, debunked the debunkers and said there were simple solutions to the issues raised.

A variable gauge system, used in other trains crossing borders, could be used.

As for the Beaufort seawall, he said a tunnel would loop around it and not above it.

“The tunnel and the bridge are feasible, there are precedents,” he said. “A floating tunnel which sits below the surface and is attached to the seabed like in Norway and does not have to be buried underground, which is the mistake many make (Boris’s Burrow) would cost less than a bridge, by my calculations, but you lose the iconography and symbolism that accompany a bridge.

“Even the Queensferry crossing is a symbol of a country looking to the future. It’s hard to worry about a tunnel.

“Look at the Millau Viaduct Bridge that spans the Tarn Valley in southern France, and marvel. We know all over the world what ambition is what a country can achieve. A tunnel, not that much.

One of the advantages of a tunnel includes the absence of obstacles to navigation during construction or operation, increased security against inclement weather and terrorism, and reduced maintenance.

“Current thought is a tunnel and not a bridge as I first studied it,” said Professor Dunlop.

“The tunnel breaks and emerges at Port Mora and Laird’s Bay, three kilometers north of Portpatrick. This area of ​​Galloway coastline is bounded by high sand cliffs that flow into the sea to form a ledge under the wave in direct, before it falls where the sea gets much deeper. I think at this point a terminal can be built. That’s what my drawings indicate.

“It’s an architectural piece, but the purpose of the terminal is to suggest that it rises from the cornice and is sensitive to the landscape, context and setting of the waterfront.

“The tunnel loops north of the Beaufort breakwater past the known ammunition dump and continues to descend from that point to a level 12 meters below the wave line, so the ship can pass.” The pontoons, attached to the seabed by cable ties, are fixed 200 meters in the center and support the tunnel below, with openings of sea lanes with a wider width of 400 meters spaced. The pontoons are designed to capture the energy of the waves.

“There are many cross-border countries which have different gauge, Spain and France for example. Variable gauge wheel sets are adopted here. The same would be true between Ireland, Scotland and the United Kingdom.”

He thinks a level crossing makes sense in terms of cost to those who use it. He believed carriers could pay up to £ 600 for a return ferry trip and said an operator makes 20 crossings for every week of the year. Passengers pay £ 300 for a return.

“It stacks up soon,” he said.

“I have set the initial cost of £ 20 billion for a bridge. My estimate was calculated from the cost of ten equally complex structures from around the world, from Prince Edward Island, Hong Kong and Macao, from the Norwegian Coastal Road to the Millau Viaduct.

“A tunnel wouldn’t cost as much as the geological challenges wouldn’t be so great, but like I say, I’m not an economist.”