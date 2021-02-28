Imran Khan will no longer target PM Modi, both countries will refrain from ‘harsh’ rhetoric: report

Days after agreeing to the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, Pakistan and India have now decided to refrain from harsh rhetoric to reduce tensions.

According to a report According to the Pakistani news channel quoting a government official, the two neighbors decided to refrain from any harsh rhetoric to reduce tensions, because “the two countries want a better and happier environment for further actions”.

Although India has repeatedly expressed reservations about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, targeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and likening him to Hitler, the two countries insisted on “silent diplomacy” which resulted in creating an atmosphere. pleasant on the LoC and to ease tensions. It turned out to be a deal.

Adding that the Pakistani Prime Minister will no longer target Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches or tweets.

EXCLUSIVE After the LOC truce, Pakistan and India agreed to reduce the rhetoric. PM @ImranKhanPTI will no longer target arenarendramodi at the request of India. This decision is part of the effort to create a better environment for later stages. More details @thereviewexp pic.twitter.com/e11ELifrRn – Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) February 27, 2021

According to the report, “this decision is part of efforts to create a better environment for the next steps.”

The last time, Khan issued a critical statement against Prime Minister Modi on January 17. After that, he began to avoid personal attacks on PM Modi both in his tweets and in his statements.

The report noted that this happened after a request from India.