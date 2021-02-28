Politics
Imran Khan will no longer target PM Modi, both countries will refrain from ‘harsh’ rhetoric: report
Days after agreeing to the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, Pakistan and India have now decided to refrain from harsh rhetoric to reduce tensions.
According to a report According to the Pakistani news channel quoting a government official, the two neighbors decided to refrain from any harsh rhetoric to reduce tensions, because “the two countries want a better and happier environment for further actions”.
Although India has repeatedly expressed reservations about Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, targeting his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and likening him to Hitler, the two countries insisted on “silent diplomacy” which resulted in creating an atmosphere. pleasant on the LoC and to ease tensions. It turned out to be a deal.
Adding that the Pakistani Prime Minister will no longer target Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speeches or tweets.
EXCLUSIVE
After the LOC truce, Pakistan and India agreed to reduce the rhetoric. PM @ImranKhanPTI will no longer target arenarendramodi at the request of India. This decision is part of the effort to create a better environment for later stages. More details @thereviewexp pic.twitter.com/e11ELifrRn
– Kamran Yousaf (@Kamran_Yousaf) February 27, 2021
According to the report, “this decision is part of efforts to create a better environment for the next steps.”
The last time, Khan issued a critical statement against Prime Minister Modi on January 17. After that, he began to avoid personal attacks on PM Modi both in his tweets and in his statements.
The report noted that this happened after a request from India.
We have always come to ask for your help: Kashmir Walla is fighting on many fronts and if you don’t act now it would be too late. 2020 was a year like no other and we entered it already beaten. Press freedom in Kashmir was reaching new lows as the entire population gradually emerged from one of the world’s longest communications blackouts.
We are not a large organization. A few thousand rupees from each of you would make a huge difference.
The Kashmir Walla plans to cover breaks broadly and honestly, report and analyze everything that matters to you. You can help us.
Choose a plan according to your location
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]