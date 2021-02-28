International forces try to destabilize the country internally: FM Qureshi – Pakistan





Posted February 28, 2021 11:10 PM

The foreign minister said these powers wanted to harm the country’s peaceful environment.

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said on Sunday that some international forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating chaos in the country.

These powers wanted to weaken Pakistan internally by pushing it towards extremism, he said, addressing Sunni Pakistani leader Tehreek Moulana Sarwat Ejaz Qadiri here, a statement said.

The foreign minister said these powers wanted to harm the country’s peaceful environment. “We will have to ensure our security and thwart the harmful conceptions of these forces,” he added.

He argued that Prime Minister Imran Khan had become a great leader of the Islamic world. As Head of State, Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the first time in the past 74 years, has made an effective voice for Islam heard in various international forums.

The current government has raised its voice against the publication of blasphemous images. Likewise, it was also for the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke about Islamophobia. He said Pakistan would continue to make the voice of Islam heard. Qureshi mentioned that the role of Ulema and Mashaikh was very important in the international hybrid war against the country.

Both Ulema and Mashaikh will have to play a positive role in the current circumstances, he added.

Extremism and sectarianism being very dangerous, the Ulema and Mashaikh will have to develop such policies which could help to deter extremism and sectarianism.

Earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs addressed various ceremonies and said that the PTI government wanted an open vote in the Senate elections for transparency. However, the opposition is opposed to the public ballot because it wants the continuity of corrupt practices. Prime Minister Imran Khan is firmly committed to holding transparent elections and he will continue his efforts in this regard, he said.

When PTI took office, the country s economy was in bad shape. The PTI government has made tough economic decisions and is now heading for improvement despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the recent Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, Mr. Qureshi said the FATF praised the measures taken by the government. Qureshi hoped Pakistan would be whitelisted soon. India did its best to blacklist Pakistan but failed.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs could not solve the problems overnight. However, Qureshi said, the government was making sincere efforts to put the country on a path of unparalleled progress and prosperity. He also urged the nation to cooperate with the government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos