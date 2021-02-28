Customer forum filed petition calling for rescinding Jiwasraya policy restructuring





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) should be ready to step in to reverse the policy restructuring program that PT Jiwasraya plans to implement. Because if the restructuring is carried out, there will be millions of pensioners deprived of their rights to the insurance benefits that have been tracked for years. “Even though they have set aside 80% of their pension funds to be deposited in Jiwasraya because they comply with the provisions of the law,” the Jiwasraya Victims Client Forum (FNKJ) said on Sunday ( 28/2/2021). FNKJ submitted the petition via http://chng.it/2CHxTwvb via @ChangeOrg_ID. FNKJ said most of Jiwasraya’s clients were people with average to lower economic levels. Jiwasraya’s robbery will only make the customer’s life more miserable. “What the top Jiwasraya officials did was a crime that would destroy the lives of millions of Indonesians. We believe that the president, the finance minister and the state enterprise minister are unaware of the crimes committed by the elements. of Jiwasraya who were only appointed for two years to lead the BUMN which is hundreds of years old, ”the FNKJ wrote in the petition. Jiwasraya mismanaged, resulting in a loss of Rp 16 trillion. Six people have already been sentenced to life. What is surprising, however, is that the current Jiwasraya leadership is trying to cover the loss by charging customers for it. “The Indonesian president and people should know that through this restructuring program, Jiwasraya is carrying out practices that are clearly detrimental to customers, for example by reducing customer deposits by up to 40%,” FNKJ wrote in a statement. petition. Similarly, as part of this restructuring, Jiwasraya will stop repaying funds owed to customers and will return them in installments up to a maximum of 15 years without interest. Source: BeritaSatu.com

