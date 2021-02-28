“ Example of autonomy ”: Prime Minister Modi welcomes the journey of a migrant worker to become a factory owner





By Sandeep Bhaskar Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the efforts of migrant worker Pramod Baitha of Bihar in his monthly address to Mann Ki Baat radio, while sharing examples of individuals who have strived to make India a Autonomous India. I am happy that this mantra of autonomy is reaching every village in the country … Pramodji (Pramod Baitha), originally from Bettiah, was a technician in an LED bulb manufacturing factory in Delhi. He thoroughly understood all of the processes while working on them. But during the pandemic, he had to return to his hometown. It has started a small manufacturing unit, the prime minister said in the 74th edition of Mann Ki Baat. He took a team of local youth and made the trip from a factory worker to a factory owner in a matter of months, the prime minister said. Baitha, a resident of the Majhauliya block in western Champaran, was a migrant worker until last year. He took advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to turn into an entrepreneur after setting up the LED bulb manufacturing unit in his village. Also read: “ Congress must unite to defeat dividing forces ” – Farooq Abdullah This decision to set up the unit was not easy. Over the past 10 years, I have worked for different factories in Delhi, keeping my heart and soul together, said Baitha, who started her unit in May of last year with her hard earned money. A few months after installing the unit, the unit started to get a good response. Encouraged by the response we received, we purchased additional equipment. However, we are unable to meet all the demands due to lack of capital. Against the requirement of 10,000 LED bulbs, we only supply 1,000. We will certainly be able to produce more if we receive some help from the government, said Baitha, who has hired eight people in his manufacturing unit. There is no reason to leave our homeland in search of work when we are earning between 400-500 a day right here, said Rohit Kumar, a factory worker. Baitha bought raw materials from Delhi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. We are also repairing the fused bulbs on the unit, he added. West Champaran recorded an attendance of 84,019 migrants, over the age of 18, following the ease of the national Covid-19 lockdown. Later, thanks to the efforts of the district administration, about 90 returnee workers set up their manufacturing units and more than 150 others expressed their willingness to make sets of shoes and clothing.

