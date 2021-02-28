The judge stands up to Narendra Modi

Disha Ravi. Consoritumnews / Twitter

The judge says: “ Conscious and assertive citizenship, as opposed to indifferent or docile citizenship, is unquestionably a sign of a healthy and vibrant democracy, ” writes Betwa Sharma

In the week the United States joined the Paris Agreement, India arrested a 22-year-old climate change activist after working on a campaign to raise awareness about the months-long farmers’ protest led by farmers Sikhs in Punjab versus three farms. laws.

Disha Ravi, who shared a handbook on mobilization – the ‘toolbox’ – with Greta Thunberg, was accused of attempting to stir up unrest in India and spent six days behind bars before being significantly released on bail by a Delhi judge who challenged the police. and the central government.

While the 18-page bail order from a district court does not affect the law of the land, as only the high courts and the Supreme Court set a precedent for the states and the country respectively is music to libertarian ears at a time when ruling Hindu nationalists routinely crush dissent and accuse dissenters of being part of a “larger conspiracy.”

In short, Delhi Police, under the central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accused Ravi of working with the Canadian Poetic Justice Foundation, a police group claiming the Punjab should be a separate homeland for Sikhs called Khalistan. The group’s ‘toolbox’ was aimed at sowing ‘disaffection’ against the Indian government, the government claims, and was responsible for the violent turn a peaceful peasant rally took last month on January 26 . The police charged Ravi with a seditious act. to “defame India”.

Judge Dharmender Rana’s order, which borrows liberally from the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 19 of India’s constitution on the fundamental right to free speech, also challenged the police version of events – which seldom seen at a bail hearing.

Judge Rana, citing Supreme Court judgment Kedar Nath against the state of Bihar, said that only activities that cause or may cause public disturbance and disturb the peace are considered seditious. In response to the allegation that Ravi was in contact with the Canadian PJF, Rana said that the PJF was not a banned organization, that there had been no criminal prosecution against those who ran it and that interacting with people with questionable references is not punishable.

“ As long as the engagement / interaction remains within the four corners of the law, people who interact with such people, ignorantly, innocently or for that matter, even fully aware of their questionable credentials cannot be painted with the same shade, ” he wrote. .

Rana said that, by the prosecution’s own admission, nothing linked Ravi or PJF to the January 26 violence. Police cannot use ‘guesswork or guesswork’ to claim they planned or supported the violence simply because they shared a platform with people who opposed farm laws, a declared the judge.

“There is not even an iota of evidence brought to my knowledge linking the perpetrators of the violence of 01.26.2021 to the said PJF or to the applicant / accused,” he wrote.

Rana studied a section called “Prior Action” in the “Toolkit” manual, with suggested activities like tweetstorms, sharing solidarity videos, calling and emailing government officials, signing off of petitions and the rally near Indian embassies, and said: Toolkit “reveals that any call for any form of violence is clearly absent”.

“In my opinion, the citizens are the conscious gatekeepers of government in any democratic nation. They cannot be put behind bars just because they choose to disagree with state policies, ”he wrote.

Quoting the Supreme Court ruling, Niharendu Dutt Mazumdar vs Emperor, Rana said: “The offense of sedition cannot be invoked to serve the wounded vanity of governments. Difference of opinion, disagreement, divergence, dissent, or for that matter, even disapproval, are recognized legitimate tools for instilling objectivity in state policies. Conscious and assertive citizenship, as opposed to indifferent or docile citizenship, is undoubtedly a sign of a healthy and vibrant democracy.

Crucially, given the frequency with which the Modi government declares any dissent as part of a “ global conspiracy, ” Rana said the right to dissent is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Indian constitution, and that freedom of speech and expression includes seeking a global audience. .

“There are no geographic barriers to communication,” he said.

Rana found “absolutely nothing wrong” in the manual referring to a website calling on people to stand up against the failure of Indian democracy “at the behest of the ruling fascist party, the RSS-BJP”. The BJP refers to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party, and the RSS is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, its ideological parent who sees India as a Hindu state and not as a secular democracy.

Regarding a second linked site, Genocide.org, which lists human rights violations from 40 different countries, including India, Rana said if he finds the accusations highly reprehensible, there is no was nothing seditious about them.

“Charges can be false, exaggerated, or even with malicious intent, but they cannot be branded as seditious unless they tend to foment violence,” he wrote.

Rana said there was no evidence to suggest that Ravi subscribed to secessionist ideas, and passing the “toolbox” to Thunberg did not mean it was giving the “secessionist elements” a global audience.

“In my opinion, creating a WhatsApp group or being the publisher of a harmless toolkit is not an offense,” Rana wrote. “ I am aware that it is very difficult to collect evidence for the offense of conspiracy, but I am also aware that what is difficult for the prosecution to prove in the affirmative is practically impossible for the defense to be proven in The Negative. ‘

What this means

One study showed that 96% of sedition cases filed against 405 Indians for criticizing politicians and governments over the past decade were recorded after Modi brought the BJP to power in 2014. Of the cases studied, 149 were charges of ‘criticism’ or ‘derogation’ ‘remarks against Modi and 144 against Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s largest state with 200 million people, and founder of the ‘Hindu Yuva Vahini, a Hindu nationalist organization.

No wonder, then, that the district court’s bail order was of great importance to civil libertarians, even if it did little to change the law. However, legal scholars like Professor Faizan Mustafa, a constitutional law expert and vice-chancellor at NALSAR Law University in Hyderabad, find it too long and costly for a bail order.

“It’s an important victory but its impact will be minimal,” Mustafa said in a telephone interview. “The Supreme Court has said that bail orders should ideally be short. If you say things that will impact the final judgment of the case, that is not fair.

Given that Ravi’s co-defendant, Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk, had already secured transit bail before police could arrest them, it was fairly certain that Ravi would get a caution.

Judge Rana only had to say two things before granting bail, Mustafa said. First, by the prosecution’s own admission, there was no direct link between Ravi and the January 26 violence. Second, there was no reason to keep her in detention.

“Do you have any evidence linking her to violence? The prosecution admitted no and the case ends there, ”Mustafa said. “The command could have been just a line. In view of the interrogation already carried out, it is no longer necessary to interrogate Disha Ravi in ​​detention and therefore a bond is granted.

Rana relied on the Supreme Court rulings while laying out the fundamental right to free speech and expression, but Mustafa stressed that the new ground is covered in the bail order, explaining that article 19 of the constitution does not speak of any territorial limits and therefore freedom of expression extends to a worldwide audience.

“This has not been said explicitly so far. But it’s right there in the law. Freedom of speech and expression has no territorial limits, ”Mustafa said. “What was already implicit was made explicit by him.

Double standards

THREE years ago, during a speech on the challenges facing civilization at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Modi said: “ The other serious aspect of today that I want to draw your attention to is this of the radicalization of educated and accomplished youth. and engage in terrorism ”.

Ravi, who is educated, accomplished, and public-minded, is safe thanks to Judge Rana. But Nodeep Kaur, a trade unionist from India’s most oppressed Dalit community, was arrested on January 12 after joining a protest outside a glass factory on the outskirts of Delhi. She alleged that she had been tortured in custody by Haryana police and never received the same media or public attention.

The mostly Muslim students and activists who led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 – a law that makes religion the basis for granting Indian citizenship – and who were later charged with the religious violence of last February, are hardly recalled by the national media and the public. , even as they languish in prison. Of the 53 people killed in the communal violence, 40 were Muslims.

In Ravi’s case, the Modi government apparently scored an embarrassing personal goal. But millions of young Indians engaged in any kind of activism will look at what has been done to Ravi and think twice before taking an interest in the audience.

Indian parents, who generally prefer their children to be warned than sorry, will have a good reason to discourage more idealistic pursuits.

Despite Rana’s bail order, the damage is done.

Consortiumnews.com, February 26. Betwa Sharma is the former political editor of HuffPostIndia and has contributed to The New York Times, The Guardian, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, Al Jazeera, and Time Magazine.