Prime Minister Imran Khan praises China for eradicating poverty in his country





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for successfully eradicating extreme poverty in his country, ARY NEWS reported.

“I would like to congratulate President Xi Jinping [and] the Chinese government for the capital achievement of the eradication of extreme poverty in his country, ”the Prime Minister took to Twitter to convey his congratulatory message.

For developing countries like Pakistan, there are lessons to be learned. With determination and commitment, we can do the same for our people.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 28, 2021

“Never before in history have 750 million people been lifted out of extreme poverty in 35 years,” he added.

He said that for developing countries like Pakistan, there were lessons to be learned. “With determination and commitment, we can do the same for our people.”

It’s relevant to mention here that China hosted a high-profile celebration to mark what its President Xi Jinping described as a complete victory in eradicating absolute poverty.

Xi said that in the past eight years under his tenure, 98.99 million rural poor have been lifted out of poverty while all of the designated 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 impoverished villages have been removed. list of governments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his first New Year’s speech, outlined the goals his government intends to achieve in 2021.

Addressing a ceremony as part of the launch of new vehicles in the country here today, he said, his two main public welfare goals this year will be to achieve universal health coverage through to the health card system and to launch an initiative under the Ehsaas program to ensure no one goes to bed hungry.

Prime Minister Khan said 2021 was the year of progress as Pakistan moved in the right direction.

He stressed that Pakistan must join with China for industrial development. China has made the fastest progress in 35 years and lifted 700 million people out of poverty, he said.

