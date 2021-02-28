Menhub and Gibran examine the construction of the Solo Tirtonadi terminal





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadiand the mayor of Solo Gibran Rakabumingwho is the eldest son of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inspect the construction of a reception hall or multipurpose hall in Tirtonadi TerminalType A in Solo, Central Java on Sunday (28/2). Budi Karya said that the construction of this reception hall is one of the steps to revitalize the Tirtonadi terminal so that it is not only a center of transport, but also of social and economic activities in Solo. “The Tirtonadi terminal offers enormous potential, with a development effort reception room, sports center, and other activities that can be used by the community, ”the Minister of Transport said in an official statement after visiting the terminal.

According to Budi Karya, the Tirtonadi terminal has currently become a very important transport hub in Solo as it is a hub for various modes. The Tirtonadi terminal is also connected to the Solo Balapan station as an implementation of the concept of intermodal integration. In addition, Tirtonado Terminal is equipped with a sky bridge for pedestrians and passengers. Therefore, the facilities and infrastructure of this terminal will be added, one of them reception room. The Tirtonadi terminal reception hall will cover an area of ​​2,000 square meters. Reception room it can be used for business activities such as batik centers, shopping, cooking, MSME development, sports venues, etc. Budi Karya hopes for development reception room at the Tirtonadi terminal can be a model project for the construction of other terminals in Indonesia. Because, reception room It is said to be a center for new creations for the community, from the young, the elderly to art lovers. “We want the cooperation between central and regional governments to work well and be an example for other cities,” he said. Meanwhile, the mayor of Solo, Gibran Rakabuming, praised the revitalization that has been made at the Tirtonadi terminal and will help optimize the operation of the bus terminal. “The Tirtonadi terminal is amazing, there are reception room, sports center, food courtand the arts center. God willing, we can animate it after the pandemic. Tirtonadi is one of the important hubs of Solo which connects various other modes of transport, ”Gibran said. Budi Karya and Gibran also inspected the railroad lock or level crossing at the Joglo intersection, known as Joglo Cross. This area often complains of being a traffic jam point in Solo. Congestion occurs because motorists have to wait for a train to pass. For this, Budi Karya made sure that the central government would coordinate with the government of Solo City to find a solution. (uli / wis)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









