Donald Trump teases possible race in 2024, dismisses third-party idea at CPAC





Former President Donald Trump dismissed the idea of ​​creating a third political party and instead teased the idea of ​​a race in 2024 in a speech at a conservative conference on Sunday.

I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, no, Trump told supporters minutes after starting his speech that closed the four-day conservative political action conference in Orlando, Florida. Wouldn’t that be great? Lets create a new party and split our vote so you never win. No, that didn’t interest them.

Trump recounted the accomplishments of his White House tenure, repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 election and added: Who knows? I can even decide to beat them a third time.

The speech before CPAC was Trump’s first public appearance since leaving office 39 days ago. Since then, he has kept an unusually low profile, hampered in large part because he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that led to his impeachment and acquittal in the United States. Senate.

In emailed statements and a handful of interviews to friendly media, he lambasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, praised talk show host Rush Limbaugh, and made unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud while avoiding questions about his future in the party.

His remarks ratified the conference consensus that this is not a conservative movement wallowing in loss to Democrat Joe Biden as much as it is a government on hold, counting the three years and 11 months. for Trump to make America great again. again.

In a straw poll, 97% of participants approved of his party leadership, 70% want him to run again, and 55% said he was their favorite candidate in 2024 (the other top contenders were loyalists from Trump: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed by Kristi Noem and Donald Trump Jr., Governor of South Dakota)

Trump’s rousing reception at the biggest Conservative rally on the calendar underscores how Trump has transformed the movement in just five years.

In 2016, Trump abruptly canceled his appearance at the event as Tories considered withdrawing from the cause who questioned his commitment to the cause and asked him to answer questions from a moderator like other candidates.

On Sunday it was the closest to a three-day festival of Trump-flavored conservatism that bore its undeniable imprint.

The conference included at least seven panels credibly discussing Trump’s claims of a stolen 2020 election despite dozens of court rulings finding otherwise.

At least senior figures in the Trump cabinet, those who are still loyal to the former president have had time to speak: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell and Budget Director Russ Vought.

Prominent conservatives who left Trump’s orbit were nowhere to be found, including McConnell and his wife, former Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney . Even Trumps, former vice president Mike Pence, declined an invitation.

