Baramulla in Bandung | Great Cashmere

Jumping on connecting flights between Colombo and Bangkok, the jet-lagged passenger reached Jakarta’s Soekarno Hatta International Airport. No sooner had the immigration officer flipped through the pages of my key travel document and learned of my previous visits, he locked his suspicious gaze on me. I was ordered to follow him to a separate room for the probe. The officials, perhaps the intelligence boys, asked irrelevant and unnecessary questions just to prove the point. Do you have a girlfriend here? How is Aadhar unique when every citizen can have it in India? I tried to explain amicably. After half an hour, reluctantly, a visa waiver stamp was printed on my passport.

Meanwhile, my host, who waited patiently in the arrivals lounge, gave up on me. We went to the province of Java as the sun kissed the horizon. Indonesia is a vast endless land. The country with the largest Muslim population is the address of the largest archipelago with over 18,000 islands. As the traffic continued, we pulled into a small restaurant where I spotted a portrait of former US President Barack Obama. Curious. I queried the connection. I have been told that he is a frequent traveler to Jakarta since he was educated here. He spent his childhood playing in the streets of the chaotic capital.

President Joko Widodo is betting to move his declining capital. The plan to move overcrowded Jakarta to Borneo, home to the world’s largest rainforests, has made languages ​​shake. Environmentalists are concerned that the relocation decision must be taken with care, otherwise it would flee one ecological disaster to create another. The Guardian Recently reported that the coastal city is extremely vulnerable to sea level rise and the choice of Borneo raises concerns about deforestation and pollution levels. Will the government finally succeed in abandoning Jakarta, which remains to be seen?

Impressive buildings don’t fascinate me, nature does. This is another reason why I preferred to stay at home in a rural setting. Luck favored me. Nevertheless, Jakarta is the most frequented destination in terms of tourism and commerce. The name of this city has been changed five times. Asia’s largest city on Instagram is home to the grand Istiqlal Masjid, the largest in Southeast Asia. This national mosque was built to commemorate the independence of Indonesia and was called Istiqlal, an Arabic word for freedom. Everyone has a fair share of freedom here. Women enjoy an autonomous status. Liberal Islam is promoted and propagated by modern moderate Muslims. People are not judgmental.

Women work on an equal basis with men. Interestingly, in Sumatra, women are privileged and far ahead of men. Welcome to the world’s largest matrilineal society. Yes, according to an old custom, property and family names are passed from mother to daughter and men respect this custom called The data. The woman owns everything from farmland to shopping complexes to large bungalows. Ladies call the shots in every state of affairs. Girls are seen in malls and masjids, hotels and hospitals, banks and beaches, schools and elsewhere. Men are also workaholics. The world’s largest flower, Rafflesia Arnoldi, is endemic to Sumatra but smells of rotting flesh, earning it the nickname Corpse Flower. The world’s largest volcanic lake, Danau Toba, is located on the same island. The Borobudur Temple in Java is the largest Buddhist monument in the world.

While telling the tales and the turbulent history of the valley, Indonesians asked countless questions. Discussions meandered about the crisis in Yemen, the Rohingyas, Palestine, Kurdistan, Uyghur Muslims etc. My stay at home was with a royal family. The girl at the end of the 1920s, a parliamentarian, smoked in front of her parents and in-laws. People smoke and eat in the masjids. This is the concept of Aazadi for them. Thus, the definition of freedom is variable. One thing I admire the most is that Indonesians are early risers. The day starts at 4:00 a.m. After the Friday prayers in congregation, the faithful receive lunch in the grounds of the mosque as the recitation of the Koran resonates in the background.

In the evening, my friend, a nurse, drove me to the supermarket. Before cycling, I asked him to wait because I forgot to carry my passport. Come on Abid, it’s a free country, no one will disturb you. Our force is not happy with the trigger. I went to a barber shop to cut my beard where I was told they don’t charge clients on Fridays. We need to learn lessons from excellent town planning with well planned and maintained walkways and drainage system. I faced some communication issues as English is still considered a foreign language. To deliver my message, hearts filled with love sent the signal and the audience understood what I intended to convey. We enjoyed the cool breeze on the shores of the beaches and pools.

To understand how the political system works here, I visited Parliament. They were about to vote on a bill banning premarital sex. The bill includes a four-year prison sentence for abortions, except in cases of rape. Bill would also see jail time for users of black magic. Insulting the dignity of presidents would become illegal under the bill. It would be the first change after the Dutch colonial era. But it was answered with massive protests. Critics say it violates the rights of women and LGBTQ + people. For ethnic and religious minorities, it will have a deterrent effect without even applying it. This could affect tourism, especially Bali, the tourism hotspot and hurt the country’s economy. The bill was delayed after negative reactions. The complex question is: do the new laws violate human rights in Indonesia?

Indonesians want to be seen as a liberal democracy. The locals don’t like the harsh approach. A few years ago the government planned to shut down all red light districts, but as goes the belief that prostitution can never be erased from the earth. But a strange ritual always takes place at Mount Kemukus. Adultery is strictly taboo, illegal and blasphemous under the Indonesian Penal Code. Fight is the most horrific practice that Indonesians should be ashamed of. The mass brawls of students armed with sharp weapons became uglier. Between 2012 and 2017, 130 students were killed. Video footage of the custom suggests that Indonesians must stand up to war to educate students about the evil practice. Students who commit acts of violence on the streets are unacceptable and irrational. Indonesian football is considered the deadliest sports league in the world. They believe cricket is a boring sport and turn soccer fields into cemeteries. More than seventy supporters have been killed since 1994 in football-related hooliganism. I have been told that he has roots in the Jakarta-Bandung rivalry. Football entertains fans elsewhere but here it bleeds red. Can they save the game?

Ordinary citizens express concern that corruption is descending and bleeding into all the crevices of life. The film and the novel titled the year to live dangerously was inspired by a groundbreaking speech by Indonesian founding father Soekarno and was taken from the slogan of Italian leader Benito Mussolinis Live dangerously. As I was packing my bags and hurrying home I remembered this moving line from Matt Haigs’ brilliant book Reasons to stay alive: The world is more and more designed to depress us. Being calm becomes a revolutionary act.