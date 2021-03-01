President of Istanbul province of ruling party in Turkey under scrutiny for links to terrorist group

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

An influential politician who was recently elected chairman of the provincial organization of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul was under surveillance for his links to a terrorist group, confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor revealed.

Osman Nuri Kabaktepe was under surveillance by police intelligence services over his alleged links to the Muslim Youth Organization (Mslman Genlik rgt), a group that functioned as fertile ground for armed jihadist groups such as al- Qaeda.

The documents indicate that the police intelligence service began monitoring the Kabaktepes Gmail and Hotmail accounts on August 29, 2011. The wiretap request submitted to the court listed Kabaktepe as a suspect linked to the Muslim youth terrorist group.

Apparently, the police have gathered information to justify the surveillance of Kabaktepe as part of an investigation to prevent possible terrorist attacks. He filed an application with the court under the authority of preventive intelligence gathering, which allows the intelligence service of the General Directorate of Security (Emniyet) to find out in advance about terrorist plots and thwart acts criminals before they happen.

Kabaktepe’s surveillance record was listed in an inspection report that examined warrants for preventive intelligence gathering and criminal investigation, both requiring prior authorization from a judge. The inspection report, dated February 3, 2017, was sent to the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office by the intelligence unit.

Document from the General Directorate of Security which shows that Osman Nuri Kabaktepe was under surveillance by the police intelligence services for alleged links to a terrorist group:

A separate document, classified as secret and submitted to the 23rd Istanbul High Criminal Court as evidence in support of a wiretap warrant on October 3, 2012, explained how the Muslim youth group was viewed as a dangerous organization monitored by intelligence services.

According to the intelligence file, the group first appeared in 1985-86 among college students protesting the government ban on headscarves. It was created by a radical figure by the name of Tahir Gul, who studied at Istanbul Technical University between 1985 and 1992. The aim was to create a state of religious sharia and to dismantle the secular and democratic structure. governance of the country.

Their members seized the opportunity to make a name for themselves by exploiting the issues that divide the public, by organizing rallies just after Friday prayers and by leading youth protests. Three suspects – Harun lhan, Adnan Ersz and Baki Yiit, who were arrested after the deadly al Qaeda terrorist attacks in stanbul in 2003 in which two synagogues, a branch of HSBC bank and the British consulate general were bombed – were members of the Muslim youth. organization according to the file. They were prepared to be al Qaeda militants under the umbrella of Muslim youth.

The attacks left 58 dead and more than 600 injured. It was the biggest terrorist act in Turkey at the time. Both Lhan and Ersz were part of the five-member Shura Secret Council (advisory body), which was involved in every step of planning the attacks. They were part of the top leadership of the Turkish al-Qaedas network and sent candidates for weapons and explosives training in Afghanistan.

lhan and Yiit were found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment by the 10th High Criminal Court in Istanbul. Ersz was also convicted and sent to jail to serve a life sentence. The convictions were upheld by the 9th chamber of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Interestingly, Turkish intelligence discovered links between the Turkish network of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Selam Tevhid, and the Muslim Youth Organization. It appeared that the two organizations had a mutual interest in undermining the secular and democratic system in Turkey and replacing it with a religious regime led by mullahs.

In fact, Ersz and Yiit both used Iran as a transit hub to travel to Afghanistan to speak to late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden just before the September 11 attacks in New York City. During the meeting held in Kandahar, Bin Laden allegedly told them that he had ties to Turkey from his grandparents’ side.

Many members of the Turkish Quds Force cells were arrested in Turkey in the late 1990s, and they were tried and convicted of murder and terrorist acts. Most of them were later released thanks to an amnesty granted by the government of Recep Tayyip Erdoan and continued their nefarious activities. A new investigation into the Quds Force in 2011 was later hushed up by the Erdoan government, and prosecutors, judges and police chiefs investigating the Iranian spy ring were punished with dismissal, imprisonment and prosecution for de false accusations.

Secret police file explaining how the Muslim Youth Organization was implicated in terrorist acts in Turkey:

Kabaktepe appears to have escaped the long arm of the criminal justice system and law enforcement thanks to the political cover provided by Erdoan. He held the second post of the Maarif Foundation, a Turkish government entity funded by Turkish taxpayers to promote the Islamist political agenda abroad through schools.

He was a perfect choice for Erdoans’ global ambitions considering that Kabaktepe had substantial experience as the leader of the youth branches in the religious party Felicity (Saadet), the Turkish equivalent of the Muslim Brotherhood which was created by the late Necmettin Erbakan, the founding father of political Islam in Turkey. He graduated from a theological faculty after completing his religious high school studies in his hometown of Fatsa, in the north of the province of Ordu, on the Black Sea coast.

He is also vice-president of an Islamist organization called Cihannma Dayanma ve birlii Platformu Dernei (Cihannma Association for Solidarity and Cooperation Platform), headquartered in Istanbul. Cihannma acts as a revolving door for young ideologues who have been selected for government positions based on ideological fanaticism rather than merit. The organization has close ties to Hamas in Gaza, hosted Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal in Istanbul and worked with Jihad Yaamur, the Hamas representative in Turkey who was considered by Israel to be a terrorist for his role in the kidnapping of an IDF soldier who was later killed in a rescue attempt.

Another organization that Kabaktepe works closely with is the controversial charity Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (nsan Hak ve Hrriyetleri ve nsani Yardm Vakf, or IHH), a pro-government Islamist organization that has been accused of arms trafficking in al- Qaeda affiliated jihadists in Syria and Libya and serve as a hub to install religious fanatics and fanatics in government jobs with the help of the family business of Turkish presidents. The IHH works with the Turkish intelligence agency and acts as a tool in the hands of the Erdoan government.

He has shares and interests in several companies that operate in many fields from mining to cybersecurity and has partners from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.