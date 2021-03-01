We have defeated a much bigger enemy: Rahul on PM Modi





Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a formidable enemy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that “we have defeated an enemy much greater than this”. “We are fighting a formidable enemy that dominates the money in the country and crushes the opponents. But we have already done it. We have defeated a much bigger (British) enemy,” he said in a statement. interaction with academics from St Xavier’s College. in Tirunelveli. “72 years ago the British were much more powerful than Narendra Modi ever will be. Who is he compared to the British Empire?” He asked. “The people of this country have sent back the British Empire and in the same way we will send Narendra Modi back to Nagpur,” the congressman said in obvious reference to the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi made the remarks when a participant asked if he felt that it was possible to get the Modi government to implement its “good ideas” rather than wait to take power. The congressman said he would beat the prime minister following the path of love and non-violence. “We will do it without any hatred, anger and violence. They can do anything against us. Abuse, kicking and spitting in our face. We will not do it again,” he said. Congressman from Wayanad believes the change could be made with the help of the people. “We have to dream big. Maybe not everything will be a reality, but 60 to 80% will be,” he said. The congressman criticized the Modi government for turning education, agriculture and health into financial products. He pointed out that India was heading towards a situation where nothing will be available without money. Rahul Gandhi said the whole game of central government is to steal money from ordinary people, including farmers, with initiatives like farm laws, and give it to big business. The congressman said that while the BJP-led government claimed to represent Hinduism in several ideas it espoused, it had nothing to do with faith. “Hinduism does not preach to insult, kill or beat people, but they do,” he said, adding that the essence of all religions is love. –IANS ms / arm (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

