Erasing memory in China in Tibet

This article is inspired by Tibet: Colonialism with Chinese characteristics? episode by The Little Red Podcast, which features interviews and discussions celebrating China beyond the Beijing Ring Road.

Evolving from an organization hardly anyone had heard of five years ago, the United Front Work Department (UFWD) is now making headlines. Most reports focus on the international dimension of its operations, generally describing it as shady agency of political war, seeking to influence politicians to be more favorably disposed towards the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Yet the vast majority of its staff and funding are focused on defining what is happening inside China’s borders. Areas in China that deserve special attention have their own divisions within the UFWD, first in Inner Mongolia, then Tibet, and more recently Xinjiang. The tactics employed in China are surprisingly similar to those employed abroad that the UFWD seeks to co-opt, coerce or silence.

Co-optation, until recently the preferred strategy, aims to convince elites of the CCP’s worldview. This month episode of The little red podcast suggests that the CCP has given up on co-option on the Tibetan plateau. Which leaves coercion and silence. When you compare that to the degree of attention Tibet received in the 1990s, there is grim evidence that this strategy could work, at least internationally.

As Benno Weiner argues in his delivered, The Chinese revolution on the Tibetan plateau, the United Front in Eastern Tibet in the 1950s was once an idealistic organization, driven by pan-Asian ideas and seeking to transform Tibet from a neglected outpost of empire into an integral part of the Chinese nation that would benefit from all the fruits of modernization. In short, his mission in the Tibetan regions was to engage in nation building, not coercion. Xi Jinpings’ father, Xi Zhongxun, was a central figure in this strategy in Tibet and Xinjiang. Yet the strategy contained a contradiction. As Weiner explains:

Through the co-optation of non-Han religious leaders and secular leaders, the Party intended to gain access to the masses with whom it had no prior relationship. Unlike traditional imperial practice, the United Front was not a strategy for managing and integrating difference. From the outset, it was conceived as a transformative vehicle of nation-building and socialist transformation, a vehicle that depended on minority elites to act as agents of their own demise as the privileged class.

In this sense, this is equivalent to what Gerry Groot has called a self-destructive secret weapon.

In 1958, an unimaginable act of state violence unleashed on Amdo, the region of eastern Tibet where Weiner was conducting his research, ended the UFWD co-opting experiment. While many Han Chinese citizens remember recent history with well-known 1949 (revolution), 1966 (Cultural Revolution), 1978 (reform and opening), 1989 (Tiananmen) markers for the people of Amdo, it there is only one year that burns in their memory. As Barbara Demick writes in her delivered Eat the Buddha: Life and Death in a Tibetan City:

Tibetans of this generation refer to this period simply as ngabgay 58. Like September 11, it is a shorthand for a catastrophe so overwhelming that words cannot express it, only numbers. But there are evocative figures of speech. Some will call it Dhulok, a word that roughly translates to the collapse of time or, hauntingly, when heaven and earth have changed places.

Since then, Amdo, like the rest of China, has experienced periods of political easing in the early 1960s and 1980s, but the scar of 1958 has remained an obstacle to their integration into the Chinese nation. Weiner estimates that more than ten percent of the Tibetan Qinghais population was incarcerated and / or killed as a result of the Amdo rebellion of 1958, alongside the massive destruction and looting of Tibetan monasteries.

Yet, faced with no alternative, the strategy of ruling by the elites persisted in Tibet. I spent most of 2002 in Tibet and Xinjiang, writing a guide for a North American audience. I was struck during conversations with middle-ranking Tibetan officials that many agreed with the developmental ideals of the CCP and were very critical of the Tibetan government in exile. Their legitimacy, however, came from their position in Tibetan society, as educated members of well-known families, and not from their membership in the CCP.

Research suggests that after the Tibetan protests marred the 2008 Olympics, the United Front began to relinquish rule by Tibetan elites.

In subsequent conversations with an Australian National University researcher Ben hillmanI was surprised by his description of politics in the Tibetan city of Shangri-la at around the same time. While almost everywhere else in China, the party secretary was the head of everything in his bailiwick, Hillman described the Han Chinese party secretaries being pushed around and pushed aside by their Tibetan subordinates, reduced to making speeches in Chinese than everyone else. world ignored. Their inability to speak Tibetan prevented them from participating in the profitable affairs of local politics.

Weiners’ research suggests that after the Tibetan protests marred the 2008 Olympics, the United Front began to relinquish rule by Tibetan elites. In this context, the strategy of using only Mandarin Chinese as a Education language in Tibetan schools makes perfect sense. Without the Tibetan language, memories of 1958 are more difficult to pass on to the next generation. Han Chinese party secretaries will have less of a problem with Tibetan subordinates making plans among themselves.

In 2002, I got a glimpse of what Tibet could look like without the Tibetan language. The Tibetan guide who was assigned to us to accompany us to the border with Nepal was only 18 years old and had been trained on the east coast. Although ethnically Tibetan, he could barely speak a word of his own language and relied on driver Han to tell him where we were.

Before reaching the border town of Zhangmu / Dram, we stopped at an elementary school, perched on the sunny side of a beautiful elevated valley. Tibetan children swarmed around us, the universal cry of feather, feather? fill the air. Our guide stood to the side, completely silent and immensely sad.