Donald Trump Jr compares CNN’s Brian Stelter to Potato Head





CNN’s Brian Stelter isn’t ready to let a little thing like a childish comparison to Mr. Potato Head provoke him into a verbal argument with Donald Trump Jr., who launched the insult during his speech to CPAC on Saturday.

In Sunday’s “reliable sources”, Stelter said that such a wave of “distractions and dribbling” that then spread and developed on social media and the right-wing media is doing what it is. supposed to do: distract people from the news that really matters. .

He pointed out, in particular, how the right-wing media shone the spotlight on trivial stories like rebranding Mr. Potato Head as gender-neutral or Disney + adding disclaimers on some old episodes of “The Muppets ”which says the program“ includes negative representations and / or mistreatment of people or cultures. “

Also read: CNN’s Brian Stelter warns right-wing media will continue to push ‘extremism’ after Trump (video)

“There’s something wrong when the so-called ‘cancellation culture’ gets more attention than the issues millions of Americans face and the importance of a COVID relief bill Said Stelter. And then there was the Trump Jr. insult, which Stelter let slip from his back.

“I thought of really sharp answers, of really smart ways of responding, of really smart ways of going viral. But then I stopped. I haven’t posted anything, ”Stelter said.

“It was just another distraction. He wanted me to answer. It was just more BS fuel for the Culture War, and it didn’t matter. The best thing we can do for each other in this world of tweetstorms is to refuse to be confused by this noise. Too much real news is happening.

Watch Stelter’s segment on “distractions” in the clip below.

CNNs @brianstelter examines how social media has made it difficult to filter relevant information from distractions: On the internet everything looks the same, distorting public discourse, creating less space for the big stories and big debates we need to have. pic.twitter.com/ze3rwIbnY4

– Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) February 28, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos