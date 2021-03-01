[Cek Fakta] Disappointed with Biden, do Americans want Jokowi to lead? These are the facts





A screenshot of the article circulated the story that Americans are disappointed with President Joe Biden. They want to be led by Joko Widodo (Jokowi), currently President of the Republic of Indonesia. The screenshot was circulating on social networks. Is a facebook account Support Jokowi 3 periods who also uploaded the screenshot, Sunday February 28, 2021. Here is the account of the screenshot: “Disappointed with Biden, Americans want to be led by Jokowi.” The account makes a comment. “While the executives really hated Pak Jokowi, it turns out that overseas there are a lot of people yearning for Mr. Jokowi. Subhanallah, this is Waliyullah’s karomah, the more it is hated, the more she is revered. Plus the 3 periods are sure.! “ What do you think of this article? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad



Look for: Based on our research, the screenshots in the article are unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. However, if reconsidered, the article is supposed to be published on Monday, February 29, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. WIB. As we know, February 2021 does not arrive until the 28th. Then the screenshot is similar to the article published by Tempo.co on Sunday February 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. WIB. The article is titled “Joe Biden criticized for not punishing MBS for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.” The similarity can be seen in the statement of the journalist’s name, namely non-correspondent and editor-in-chief, namely Eka Yudha Saputra. Then from the photo of Biden published in the article. Conclusion: Screenshot of the article, without merit. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. This information is classified as a manipulated content hoax. The manipulated content usually contains edits of information published by credible mainstream media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content in order to outwit audiences. Reference: https://dunia.tempo.co/read/1437317/joe-biden-dikritik-karena-tidak-hukum-mbs-terkait-pembunuhan-jamal-khashoggi * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information indicating a hoax or a rebuttal of the fact check results then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (DHI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos