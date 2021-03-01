News networks take mixed approaches to covering Trump’s speech – Deadline





Donald Trump returned to the limelight on Sunday with a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference, but news networks have taken different approaches to covering the event.

Fox News broadcast the speech live, but CNN and MSNBC did not.

The last two networks covered Trump’s speech: CNN had Jim Acosta and Donie O’Sullivan in Orlando, while MSNBC had stuck with Al Sharpton’s regular policy. Sharpton opened his show by blowing up the speech, saying it “proves how happy the Republican Party is to stay in the dark.”

On CNN, presenter Ana Cabrera took to Acosta, which aired snippets of Trump’s opening remarks, and then disputed one – that “there has never been a more successful trip than the one we have walked through. ” Acosta noted that Trump lost the election. CNN did subsequent segments on Trump’s appearance, with a chyron reading, “Trump serves the same old lines, the same old lies at CPAC.”

Related Story Jimmy Kimmel Tackles Trump Taxes, “ Karen in Congress ” Marjorie Taylor Greene

Trump opened his speech by saying, “Hello CPAC. Do I still miss him? He teased the possibility of running in 2024 while again claiming he won last year’s election. “Who knows, I might decide to beat them for the third time,” Trump said.

He made some news, dismissing reports that he was considering setting up a third party. “I am not starting a new party,” he said. “This is fake news.”

Trump’s speech was a bit unusual in that former presidents typically wait longer to criticize an incumbent. Banned from Twitter, Trump has been relatively silent since the inauguration, but gave interviews to Fox News after Rush Limbaugh’s death and after reports of Tiger Woods’ serious car crash. He has also appeared on Newsmax and OAN.

His CPAC speech was a bit of a catch-up exercise, as he criticized Joe Biden’s administration, particularly for overturning policies in areas such as immigration and the environment. He also went to some of his biggest hits – attacks on news media, ‘culture cancellation’ and windmills – and feared Biden would get credit for the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Never let them take credit for it,” he said. “Joe Biden is only implementing the plan that we have in place.”

The difference in approach to Trump’s speech is not a huge surprise. Even when he was president, CNN and MSNBC cut back on the number of live events they would host, fearing that Trump was a given platform to spread disinformation.

Newsmax TV, BBC News 24, BBC World, Sky News and C-SPAN also broadcast the speech, according to research firm Medium Buying.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos