How to aim for excellence in life?





Persistence, efforts During a speech at a forum with teachers and students at Peking University, President Xi quoted a sentence from an article by Liu Zhou of the southern and northern dynasties (420-589 CE): “To dig a well, you start with a shallow pit and eventually you get an abyss.

–Liu Zhou of the southern and northern dynasties (420-589 CE). “It is a metaphor that a precious life is the result of continuous efforts”, Li Bo, explained the professor from Nanjing Normal University. Li said that by quoting the sentence, Xi intends to tell young people that as long as you persevere and persist, you can achieve a great career and an illustrious life. Youth and the Chinese Dream The Chinese president reiterated that the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation is a dream of the nation and of every Chinese citizen, including young people. Responding to a letter from 34 young Party members of the medical team sent by Peking University to help in the anti-epidemic battle in Hubei Xi said, “A nation will be full of hope and a country will have a bright future when its younger generations have ideals, abilities and a strong sense of responsibility.” Of these 42,000 medical workers sent to help Hubei Province in the fight against the epidemic last year, more than 12,000 belong to the post-1990 generation, a significant part of which is “post-1995” and even “post-2000”. The story of youth in the fight against COVID-19 is only the epitome of how Chinese youth in the new era are striving to China. From young party cadres who fight on the front lines of poverty reduction to young teachers working in remote mountains; from peacekeepers and soldiers who keep the world alive to firefighters who sacrificed their lives to put out fires; from female volleyball players who won the World Cup with 11 consecutive victories to youth who helped From China dreams of “running to the moon” to become a reality; Chinese youth use their actions to echo Xi’s words: “Striving to realize the Chinese dream of achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is a rare opportunity in our life. Every young person should cherish this great time and become a fighter in the new era.” https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-02-28/Classics-quoted-by-Xi-Jinping-How-to-strive-for-excellence-in-life–YfE3CJajhm/index.html SOURCE CGTN

