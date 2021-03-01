As schools reopen, UK educators among main groups at risk of catching COVID-19

A report from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that teachers are among the professional groups most likely to contract COVID-19.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Infections Investigation: Characteristics of People Tested Positive for Covid-19 in England, February 22, 2021, analyzed data between September 1, 2020 and January 2021, placing education workers “at the high end of the continuum”.

Reception teacher Elizabeth Dockry places signage in a classroom ahead of the reopening of Lostock Hall Primary School in Poynton near Manchester, England on Wednesday May 20, 2020 (AP Photo / Jon Super)

The likelihood that all occupations would test positive for the virus was between 2.1% and 4.8%. Education professionals were part of the highest risk group, which included caring personal service occupations, protective service occupations, secretarial and related occupations, and other managers and owners.

Educators ranked fourth out of 25 professions, with a 4.4% chance of catching the virus. The differences between those at the top of the continuum and those at the lower end of less risk were found to be statistically significantly different.

The government has tried to cover up the number of infections and deaths in schools and other workplaces, but an analysis of official figures reveals that at least 570 education workers have already been killed by Covid.

The latest ONS report was released on February 22, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Conservative government’s roadmap for the irreversible lifting of the latest lockdown. Publicly adopting the homicidal policy of collective immunity that has resulted in at least 135,000 deaths, Johnson said the public must accept that there will be more infections, more hospitalizations and more deaths.

The economy will fully reopen by June 21, before the virus can be suppressed, with new, more deadly strains emerging and the rollout of vaccination only in its early stages. Reopening schools and colleges is critical to these plans, forcing millions of students and workers, including teachers, support staff, caterers and caretakers, into an extremely dangerous environment. Schools are due to reopen from March 8 in England and the gradual reopening of schools started a week ago in Scotland and Wales.

The narrative from politicians and the media is that attempts to suppress the virus must be measured against the damage it does to the economy – that is, to corporate profits. The ruling elite insist that the working class must accept the new normal and send their children to school so that they can go to work and risk death.

Discussions are open on what is an acceptable level of mortality. Former Ofsted (school inspectorate) chief Sir Michael Wilshaw told the BBC Newsnight that teachers must show a commitment similar to that of health professionals, some of whom have sacrificed their lives.

The Department of Education (DfE) dismissed the ONS findings on the dangers educators face with a statement from Professor Viv Bennett, Head Nurse and Director of Maternity and Early Years at Public Health England . She wrote: It is vital for the well-being of children that schools reopen.

Staff, parents and students can take comfort in the scientific evidence showing that transmission in schools is low and that children are not vectors of infection in schools or in the community at large.

The system of controls and the establishment of rapid testing programs in place in schools provide additional assurance as to the measures taken to maximize the safety of the school environment.

The clamor that opening schools at the height of a deadly pandemic is out of concern for the well-being of children is absurd. Education and services for children have been wiped out since the banking crisis of 2008. Progressive child-centered initiatives introduced in the 1960s have long been replaced by rigorous targets and testing, to the detriment of health mental child.

The claim that school-to-community transmission is low is refuted by the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). The YOUR, (Previously , Times Educational Supplement ) reported on the minutes of a SAGE meeting which considered that the opening of primary and secondary schools R [Reproduction of the virus] by a factor of 1.1 to 1.5 (10 to 50%).

Numerous scientific studies have proven that children catch, transmit and, in some tragic cases, become seriously ill with the virus and die. Recent data from Quebec, Canada, suggests that children nine years of age or younger are most likely to catch the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant of Covid-19.

Rapid tests do not guarantee that infection levels can be monitored. Lateral flow tests were previously abandoned, due to practical impossibilities and because they are not precise.

The measures Bennett mentioned are an even looser version of the ineffective guidelines produced by the DfE when schools opened in September. Last week, the government reversed its guidelines and said that testing and wearing masks would not be mandatory in schools.

Previous guidelines that two or more confirmed Covid cases in 10 days constitute an epidemic have been reduced to 14 days. SchoolsWeek reported that the government anticipates that it will no longer be necessary to advise shielding [for Clinically Extremely Vulnerable pupils and staff] beyond the end of March 2021.

On July 15, the infection rate was seven per 100,000 according to Karl Friston, a member of SAGE, University College London. He estimates that by March 8, it will be 42 per 100,000. Within two months of the September reopening, there have been 8,000 school outbreaks, so we can expect a lot worse. .

The reopening of the schools is supported to the end by the opposition Labor Party and the education unions. Throughout the pandemic, they have helped the government remove educators working alongside parents to maintain the lockdown until the virus is removed.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint secretary general of the National Union of Education (NEU), responded to the latest ONS report by reiterating union support for the government’s roadmap, saying only that it must be done safely, according to the NEU education stimulus plan. But schools cannot be safe because social distancing is impossible in schools.

To defuse growing opposition from educators, the NEU hosted another zoom meeting of its members on March 1, announced to discuss how to #MakeschoolsSafe. The meeting is held at 5 p.m. on Monday, one week after many education staff nationwide have been returned to classrooms.

Teachers took to Twitter to express their distaste for the union. A tweet said, I think your only choice is to vote for the teachers and call a striker that the parents would support you.

Another said: You cannot send your members back to workplaces that are not safe. You play fast and freely with their lives, their families, and the lives of children and their families. You are their protection. You haven’t done a great job so far.

Other comments included, You must take a stand. Lives really depend on it; Why the hell are we paying you? If you don’t take action during a global pandemic, when will you do it?

The professor wrote: This is not a road map; It is a shameful experience; New variant v. Human lives; It starts on March 8; It lasts 5 weeks; Then they count the dead teachers. And call them statistics.

School staff, students and their families face great danger. Longer school days and shorter vacations, to be implemented as part of the government’s program to catch up on learning lost during confinement, does not only mean the intensified exploitation of an already exhausted part of the working class . Under such conditions, the virus will have a better chance of spreading.

The pandemic can be stopped, but it requires the working class to intervene independently of labor and unions. Educators, parents and students are invited to attend the next online meeting on Saturday March 6 of the Basic Safety Committee of Educators to organize opposition to the dangerous reopening of schools and to demand comprehensive public health measures to help non-essential workers and small businesses. To participate in the meeting and receive our regular newsletter, subscribe here .