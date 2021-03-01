Connect with us

As schools reopen, UK educators among main groups at risk of catching COVID-19

A report from the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that teachers are among the professional groups most likely to contract COVID-19.

The Coronavirus (Covid-19) Infections Investigation: Characteristics of People Tested Positive for Covid-19 in England, February 22, 2021, analyzed data between September 1, 2020 and January 2021, placing education workers “at the high end of the continuum”.

Reception teacher Elizabeth Dockry places signage in a classroom ahead of the reopening of Lostock Hall Primary School in Poynton near Manchester, England on Wednesday May 20, 2020 (AP Photo / Jon Super)

The likelihood that all occupations would test positive for the virus was between 2.1% and 4.8%. Education professionals were part of the highest risk group, which included caring personal service occupations, protective service occupations, secretarial and related occupations, and other managers and owners.

Educators ranked fourth out of 25 professions, with a 4.4% chance of catching the virus. The differences between those at the top of the continuum and those at the lower end of less risk were found to be statistically significantly different.

The government has tried to cover up the number of infections and deaths in schools and other workplaces, but an analysis of official figures reveals that at least 570 education workers have already been killed by Covid.

The latest ONS report was released on February 22, the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the Conservative government’s roadmap for the irreversible lifting of the latest lockdown. Publicly adopting the homicidal policy of collective immunity that has resulted in at least 135,000 deaths, Johnson said the public must accept that there will be more infections, more hospitalizations and more deaths.

The economy will fully reopen by June 21, before the virus can be suppressed, with new, more deadly strains emerging and the rollout of vaccination only in its early stages. Reopening schools and colleges is critical to these plans, forcing millions of students and workers, including teachers, support staff, caterers and caretakers, into an extremely dangerous environment. Schools are due to reopen from March 8 in England and the gradual reopening of schools started a week ago in Scotland and Wales.

The narrative from politicians and the media is that attempts to suppress the virus must be measured against the damage it does to the economy – that is, to corporate profits. The ruling elite insist that the working class must accept the new normal and send their children to school so that they can go to work and risk death.

Discussions are open on what is an acceptable level of mortality. Former Ofsted (school inspectorate) chief Sir Michael Wilshaw told the BBC Newsnight that teachers must show a commitment similar to that of health professionals, some of whom have sacrificed their lives.

