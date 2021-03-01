Why the Erbil attack sent a message from Iran to Turkey

The rocket attack on the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Erbil is believed to be a message from the Iranian-backed militias to the United States and Turkey.

On February 15, fourteen rockets struck points across Erbil, including residential neighborhoods and the international airport near where US and coalition forces are based. Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have pledged to identify those responsible for the attack, despite allegations of responsibility by Awliya al-Dam, a known Iranian proxy. The attack underscored how high regional tensions are as US President Joe Biden seeks to re-engage Iran in negotiations over the nuclear deal his predecessor Donald Trump abandoned in 2018.

According to Caroline Rose, senior analyst and head of the Strategic Vacuums program at the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington DC, Tehran could have targeted a larger audience than Washington.

They are starting to take more interest in the Kurdish region of Iraq, the KRG government and Turkey, Rose told Ahval in a recent podcast interview.

The message they are sending to Ankara is not to bother us in KRI, not to bother us in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Days before rockets fell on Erbil, Turkey launched Operation Claw-Eagle 2 against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants stationed along the Turkish-Iraqi border. After 14 Turkish hostages were found dead in the Gare mountain range, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish officials pledged to expand anti-PKK operations inside Iraqi Kurdistan.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Turkey and has been leading an armed insurgency against Ankara since 1984.

Rose, who co-wrote a Analysis following Erbil’s attack in Newlines, said Iran views Turkey’s influence over the KRG as a potential challenge to its own strategies in Iraq. Following the hostage rescue operation, the response of Iran and its allied militias inside Iraq has been decidedly cool.

The militias, for their part, were particularly hostile. On February 13, the day Turkey found its hostages dead, three brigades declared they would send forces to Sinjar province in the north. One group attacked the Iraqi government in Baghdad as being weak in front of Turkey while another called on it to stand firm against Turkish aggression.

Officially, Iran has also made it clear that it is also against Turkey’s policies. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has stated explicitly that Iran rejects the Turkish military presence in Syria and Iraq, and we consider Ankara’s policy towards Damascus and Baghdad to be false “on state television.

There was a recent mishap to tat dress the ambassadors this weekend between the two sides. Iran’s Ambassador to Baghdad, Iraj Mashed, told Iraqi Kurdish media Rudaw on Saturday that Turkey must withdraw its troops from Iraqi soil and respect borders, and that Tehran is firmly opposed to Turkish interventions in northern Iraq. Iraq, as well as any other foreign presence in the country. The Turkish ambassador to Iraq said Iran was hardly in a position to lecture his country on interference.

While it’s hard to say exactly how much of what the Iraqi militias are saying is on their own or with Iran’s blessing, Rose sees the statements by Iran and its proxies as a reminder of what remains a relationship still defined by regional competition.

It is important that you don’t jump to this point yet, but Iran and Turkey are rivals in the region, she explained.

The provinces of northern Iraq are of strategic importance to Iran and its militia allies. The border crossings with Syria are an essential element in supporting Tehran’s policies there, and the domination of the militias over contraband routes there is a strong incentive to conserve this area.

Rose warns that Iran sees Turkey’s presence in the region, whether it’s its military deployments or its relationship with the KRG, with a yellowish eye. Their fear is that Ankara will seek to dominate this region as it has settled in northern Syria and remain in place for a while.

To this end, Iran, through its proxies, has formed a sort of tacit but surprising relationship with the PKK or at least its affiliated factions in the Sinjar region. Rose notes that Turkey and Iran have engaged in limited cooperation in the past against these factions, pointing out that the coordinated attacks of recent summers on his positions are recent evidence, but not enough to mean that they look into them. eyes.

This does not bode well for the Sinjar agreement of October 2020 which aimed to bring stability to this critical province. Negotiated with the support of Turkey, the United States and the United Nations, the Sinjar accord would allow Baghdad to take responsibility for the security of the province and crack down on local armed groups which included PKK affiliates.

The influx of Shiite militiamen into Sinjar poses a serious challenge to this arrangement, Rose warns. While there may be cooperation now, she says none of these groups shared anything other than a perceived common enemy in Turkey, and any partnership now could easily fall apart in the near future.

Like the Turkish-Iranian relationship, cooperation is limited. Rose said. With the potential Turkish offensive in Sinjar, there is something to unite against, but at the end of the day there will be disputes or how to control Ninewa province.

One possible outcome of increased Turkish-Iranian competition is that it could lead to closer coordination between Turkey and the United States.

If Iran starts to get aggressive in countering Turkey in the north, the United States will have to force itself to recalculate its relationship with Turkey to some extent, Rose said.

Many of the Iranian militia’s proxies are viewed as terrorist organizations by the United States, and Turkey’s support for Erbil or Baghdad could help strengthen both. These would come at a time when Washington is de-prioritize its commitments in the region which could leave plenty of room for Tehran to assert itself.

Rose recalls that, as with Iran, the United States has its own reservations about Turkish policy in Iraq. While it has always stood up for Turkey’s right to defend its security interests, the United States has also not unequivocally endorsed its military actions. This has led to recent friction following the failure of the hostage rescue mission by Turkish forces last weekend.

Despite this, Rose suggests that the United States would at least be supportive if Turkish actions meant forcing Iran while empowering local Washington allies.

Turkish cooperation will be important to counter some of these Shiite militias and at least ensure that the Iraqi forces can develop further, she said.