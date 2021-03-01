Prime Minister Modi will meet the 27 EU heads of government at an informal summit in May | India News





NEW DELHI: As India and Europe prepare to meet this summer for a special informal summit, the two sides converge on key results. On May 8, India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold a summit meeting with the 27 heads of government of the European Union in the Portuguese city of Porto. The summit will be followed by a bilateral meeting between Modi and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, as well as a business roundtable between Indian and European industry.

European sources said that Europe and India are now converging on their national and continental priorities. We have five priorities. These are all priorities for India, a source said.

They described them as the green transition, the digital transition, the social transition, resilience and openness, a reaffirmation of a multipolar world.

Europe believes there should be a multipolar Asia because India’s role in Asia is just as important as the relationship between Europe and Asia, an EU official said. A 17 + 1 summit in early February between China and Eastern European countries saw an unprecedented six dropouts, with Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia and the three Baltic states raising eyebrows among observers Chinese from Europe and Asia.

Last week, Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission Executive Vice President for Trade, said: We recently had a high level economic dialogue between the EU and India and we are also exploring options on what can be done in the area of ​​trade, keeping the EU-India summit in mind. The EU’s new trade strategy also refers to a partnership with India as one of the goals. Portugal took over the EU presidency in January. Interestingly, the first India-EU summit in 2000 was also under the Portuguese presidency, officials said.

Europe must approve its own climate law, with the aim of becoming the first carbon neutral continent by 2050. According to them, the digital transition goes without saying. Social transition has become important in the aftermath of the pandemic, which will include measures to protect citizens from the effects of the pandemic. We will have a social summit simultaneously on the day of the Indian summit, a source said.

Economic resilience is crucial as economies flounder after the pandemic. But the European side looks at more than economic resilience as part of its priorities. A reaffirmation of common values ​​will be on the cards of democracy, the rule of law and respect for minorities. The last priority they cite is openness which is interpreted as much as a fight against protectionism as a reiteration of the importance of a multipolar world. India is one of the great supporters of a multipolar world. From an Indian perspective, the summit will give her the opportunity to show her commitment to climate, connectivity, trade and investment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos