Analysis: specter of Trump’s return raises a practical question





To be frank, it has been a relief over the past month not to spend every hour on alert for a tweet that shakes the world or to wonder which article of the Constitution would be crushed next.

Now Trump has made a comeback from the golf course, in an appearance that aides said would position him as the prohibitive frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. In his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida on Sunday , Trump has said the “incredible journey” he and his supporters began four years ago is “far from over.” Trump is already plotting revenge on party members who have broken with his cult of personality. From his golf cart in Mar-a-Lago, he concocts plans to destroy their careers as the 2022 midterm elections approach. It is questionable whether he is actually mounting a presidential campaign – all the more so. that his plans could be derailed by multiple legal issues. But just looking seriously at it, he could scare off potential rivals. In purely political terms, it’s easy to see why lawmakers Republicans stick to Trump – especially those from gerrymandered districts whose only threat is a primary challenge from a more radical enemy. He is still very popular among the rank and file Republican voters, who see him as the guardian of a traditional, conservative America ruled by white people.

But the specter of Trump’s return raises a practical question: Does anything justify another Trump presidency? He left the country in ruins, plagued by a pandemic he barely recognized in his final months in power. His nepotist administration has left America more divided than at any time since the Civil War. And he almost sealed off American democracy itself, fooling his supporters into believing he had been cheated in free and fair elections. People have died because of the crowds he raised outside the Capitol.

After all this, the fact that Trump is still viewed as a credible leader by much of his party (even after losing the White House, House, and Senate) tells you a lot about the soul of republicanism and the state of American politics itself. .

What about Canada?

Earlier this week, we asked what Canada expects from the United States, the “meth lab” south of the border, to quote the late Robin Williams. Michle in Canada was quick to come up with another analogy coined by former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, who “used to compare her to a mouse sharing a bed with an elephant. In order to survive you have to be constantly aware of what this creature is doing because it could. roll over and crash without even realizing it, ”she wrote.

The Canada-U.S. Relationship has never been more important – and policymaking in Washington should take this into account, Robert wrote. “There is a new story being built where Asia and China play a dominant role with important implications for the future of the world. There are coalitions that need to be built that will require close ties, and in one of these coalitions is the unique United States-Canada relationship based on a shared history, culture and values. Therefore, national economic policies of the United States must take into account some of its key relationships. and important, especially the relationship with its northern neighbor. “

On the issues: Ken emphasized solidarity in the fight against Covid-19. “Canada and the rest of the world need the United States to lead a charge to force pharmaceutical companies to share the Covid-19 vaccine with other pharmaceutical companies. Vaccinate the world and be doomed to patents and profits! he wrote. And Canadians’ dissatisfaction with Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline is overblown, said Bill: “Most of us here in Canada don’t care much about the pipeline. it has little or no impact on our lives. “

But in the United States, this pipeline was very controversial, stressed Paul, arguing that “Canada must also respect the United States.” He explained, “Canada was okay with the US government using Native American lands, against their opposition, for this (Keystone) pipeline. (…) It was an environmental risk for our nation and an additional lack of respect was aimed at our Native Americans. Listening to Canada “You increased our problems like Trump did yours.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos