In Pakistan, judicial activism on environmental challenges has seen turning points





Pakistani environmentalists were elated on the last day of 2020 when a court in Lahore temporarily suspended construction of a new city along the Ravi River.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the $ 30 billion Ravi River Urban Development Project, which aimed to meet the housing needs of a growing population and create new jobs by developing 1.00,000 acres of land along 40 km from the shore.

However, the provincial assembly approved a body to oversee development work without environmental impact assessment.

On New Year’s Eve, the Lahore High Court halted development work and said no work should start until approvals were granted by the Department of Environmental Protection.

The court injunction is not the first of its kind in Pakistan. In a food insecure country where pollution levels are high and water shortages are reaching alarming levels, the judiciary is often called upon by activists and citizens to weigh in on environmental degradation. The results, however, are mixed.

Past cases

The first environmental public interest litigation took place in 1990 against the construction of a government building and its stone crushing activity in Margalla Hills National Park.

However, the decisive moment for environmental issues came four years later, in 1994. In the landmark judgment Shehla Zia v Water & Power Development Authority, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that the right to a clean and healthy environment is included. of the fundamental right to life. guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Constitution includes a catalog of fundamental rights, but no article defines the right to the environment as a fundamental right.

Parvez Hassan, an environmental lawyer and pioneer of the Pakistani environmental protection movement, cherishes the challenges he faced in bringing this case against the construction of a high-voltage grid station in next to a residential area of ​​the capital.

The Shehla Zia case changed the jurisprudential landscape of environmental issues in Pakistan as it broke new ground by saying that environmental rights, although not specifically included in the Constitution, are, as I have insisted, included in Articles 9 and 14 that deal with the rights to life and dignity, Hassan said at the third pole. Since 1994, the entire judicial system of this country has evolved in the direction of the protection of the right to the environment.

In 2015, a farmer, Asghar Leghari, took legal action against the government for its failure to implement the National Climate Change Policy 2012 and the Climate Change Policy Implementation Framework (2014- 2030).

The court order appointed a climate change commission to facilitate the implementation of the national climate change policy, arguing that the state’s delay and lethargy in implementing the framework violates fundamental rights citizens.

The judgment was the second in the world, after a Dutch court, which sought to seek the implementation of climate change laws and policies, Hassan said. This Pakistani leadership has been discussed and taught in environmental law programs around the world.

Over the years, the country’s superior courts have dealt with a range of issues, including degradation of water quality by coal mining activities, solid waste management, pricing mechanism and management. from the country’s water use, deforestation, climate change, the preservation of Margalla Hills National Park, or the relocation of animals in distress from a zoo in the capital.

Judicial activism has been a hallmark of the environmental movement in Pakistan and has always supported the conservation movement, said the Prime Minister’s Special Advisor on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Judicial activism not only helped protect the environment, but also developed laws for environmental protection, he added.

The Indus at the site of the Diamer Basha dam project in Pakistan. Photo credit: Water and Power Development Authority, Pakistan

There are cases, however, where court interventions are seen as overstepping. Here, the example of former Pakistani chief justice Saqib Nisar is relevant, as his orders regarding the construction of the controversial Diamer Basha dam and the establishment of a fund for it have come under criticism.

Policy making is not the job of the courts, environmental lawyer Ahmad Rafay Alam told Third Pole.

The dam fund was largely outside the jurisdiction of the court and amounted to some sort of tax and only parliament can levy on citizens, Alam added. The fund did not represent anything either, because the money collected is far from the funds necessary for the construction of the Diamer Basha dam.

The chief justices trying to prosecute the cement companies responsible for the groundwater depletion near the Katas Raj temple complex are also not coming back for nothing. Although two cement companies were dragged through the mud in a media trial, they were not actually fined or charged with their destruction of the aquifer, he said.

Overall, the court’s case law has not been helpful in developing environmental law, Alam said. In fact, in some cases, while ruling on environmental cases, the court’s remarks and comments have had far-reaching implications for the application of environmental law. These implications include the violation of the right to a free trial.

Nonetheless, he appreciated the role of the judiciary, claiming that it extended the right to life to include the right to a clean environment. He added that the judiciary must strengthen its capacity to deal with complex issues related to the environment and climate change.

New judicial solutions

As climate change litigation increases and more people become interested in the environment, judges are changing their approach to deciding these issues.

One such manifestation is the formation of judicial commissions made up of experts.

This is Pakistani justice’s most enduring contribution to integrating science and technology-based solutions to environmental issues, said Hassan, who himself has chaired more than a dozen judicial commissions on issues. keys.

Environmental and climate public interest litigation has gradually gained in importance in our courts and sparked legal activism that has changed the environmental and climate landscape, said environmental lawyer Sara Hayat at the Third Pole.

She said it was the executive’s role to enforce environmental laws. However, there has been a sustained emphasis on the role of the upper judiciary, which has at least ordered the government to take certain actions or to enforce relevant policy and laws.

Aisha Khan, chief executive of the Civil Society Coalition on Climate Change, said judicial activism provides remedial action and also highlights the problem in the eyes of people, making them feel there is a forum. to which they can approach.

The judiciary should be more proactive and there should be more green benches, she said.

In 2012, the superior courts began to set up green benches but the practice was discontinued.

Suo-motu powers

Another mechanism applied by Pakistani justice to deal with environmental issues is the use of suo-motu powers. Article 184 (3) of the Pakistani Constitution empowers the higher judiciary to deal directly with questions relating to the application of fundamental rights if it considers that such application involves a matter of public interest.

Hayat said these suo-motu powers should be exercised in moderation. However, where the Supreme Court of Pakistan wielded power, the results saved the regions natural ecosystems.

She said the court restricted construction activity near the Margalla Hills in 2005 and saved around 5,000 acres of forest by taking suo-motu action in the New Murree Project in 2010, after which the project was dissolved.

However, Alam stressed that no appeals tribunal was available in the event that there were grievances against decisions made by the tribunal using the suo-motu jurisdiction.

With the Ravi development project, Alam is skeptical. No megaproject has ever been shut down because environmental laws give the pollutant a payment option, he said.

The government respects the courts’ ruling and we hope that an environmental impact assessment will be carried out with appropriate public consultation, he said.

Citing the Maria Khan v. Federation case where five women in Lahore are fighting the government’s inability to prioritize clean energy projects and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Hayat said: The litigation Pakistan’s climate is generating very nuanced and interesting decisions that spur the government to action.

The case is ongoing, but it is an indication of the awakening of members of the public regarding environmental responsibility.

This article first appeared on The Third Pole.

