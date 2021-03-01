Philippine President Duterte threatens to ‘immediately end’ military deal with the United States





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday that he would immediately end a bilateral military deal with Washington if US nuclear weapons were dumped in the Philippines. I declared that we would adopt an independent foreign policy, I assured China that I would not allow the storage of America’s nuclear weapons in the Philippines, Dutert told a press conference at the air base from Villamor to Pasay City after receiving coronavirus vaccines from China. Not because it will upset China, but the Philippine constitution prohibits the presence of nuclear weapons in the country, the president said in response to a question about the possible presence of US nuclear weapons in the Philippines. We do not want any but I warn you that if I receive information indicating that nuclear weapons are brought here by you [US], I will immediately ask you to come out and terminate the visiting forces agreement [VFA], he said. Ratified in 1999, the VFA exempts US military personnel from passport and visa regulations when they come for joint exercises and troop training in the Philippines. Duterte said he plans to visit China by the end of this year to personally thank Chinese President Xi Jinping for donating doses of Sinovac, the first COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in the archipelago. . China gave us everything, but never asked us for anything. , he said. The Philippines has received 600,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine, which was approved last week. The Southeastern nation has reported 576,352 cases, including 12,318 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

