PM Modi highlights increasing numbers of waterfowl in Assam; Hi Jadav Payeng’s contribution | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly “ Mann Ki Baat ” program highlighted the increase in the number of waterfowl or “ Jalpakshi ” in the famous Kaziranga National Park, the role of environmentalist Jadav Payeng, in addition to the temples of Assam.

Referring to an interesting article on the NaMo app by Mayur, a resident of Gurgaon, avid bird watcher and nature lover, the Prime Minister said: “Mayur ji wrote that while living in Haryana he wish we were talking about the people of Assam, and especially the people of Kaziranga. I thought Mayur ji would talk about the rhino, hailed as the pride of Kaziranga. But Mayur ji instead asked the appreciation of the people of Assam for the increase in the number of waterfowl in Kaziranga. “

“I was looking for a common term to describe waterfowl in simple terminology, and I found the word – Jalpakshi – birds that nest not on trees but on water, like ducks and the like,” Modi said. .

He said the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve Authority (KNP & TR) had been carrying out their annual waterfowl census for some time. This census reveals the population of aquatic birds as well as their preferred habitat.

“Just 2-3 weeks ago, the survey was re-conducted. You will also be delighted to know that this time the number of water birds has increased by around 175% compared to last year. . A total of 112 bird species were observed at KNP & TR during this census. And among these, 58 species are winter migrants from different parts of the world including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia. The most important reason for this is that here there is better water conservation with very little human interference. However, in some cases, the positive human interference is also very important. “

After the third annual two-day waterfowl census by KNP & TR authorities on February 6-7, the number of waterfowl species increased from 99 to 112. KNP & TR Director Karmashree P. Sivakumar, a earlier told IANS: “The number of wetland birds counted in the second census last year included 34,284 species from 99 species and the 10,412 waterbirds from 80 species recorded in the survey benchmark in 2018. “

He said the greatest number of species – 26 – belong to the Anatidae family, which is the family of ducks and geese. Other species with considerable numbers include the gadwall, common coot, wigeon, Indian spotted duck, lesser cormorant, ferruginous duck, tufted duck, Eurasian duck, Asian open-billed, lapwing. from the north, the red bull shelduck and the spotted pelican.

The three main species counted in number are the coot, the bar-headed geese and the common teal. Of the 112 species of waterfowl found in Kaziranga, 58 are migratory species visiting Kaziranga from different parts of the world, including Europe, Central Asia and East Asia, he said.

The Prime Minister on Sunday underlined the dedication and contribution of the environmentalist Jadav Payeng of Assam “which some of you must certainly know”.

“He received the Padma Prize for his work. Jadav Payeng is the person who has actively contributed to the cultivation of approximately 300 hectares of plantations on Majuli Island, Assam. He is constantly working for forest conservation and is also involved in motivating people to plant. and biodiversity conservation, ”Modi said.

The homeland of Assamese farmer Payeng, 57, Majuli Island, located on the Brahmaputra River in Jorhat District, eastern Assam, suffered a devastating flood in 1979. Significant numbers of snakes who fled were later found dead on the banks of the river. .

The flood had caused a devastating ecological impact that Payeng could not bear. The piles of dead animals lying in the scorching heat without any shelter made him understand the importance of trees for ecological and climatic balance. With the zeal and conviction to do something for the animals, the environment and the forest, Payeng began to make deep holes in the earth with a stick and planted seeds of many species of trees in these holes.

Known as the “Forest Man of India”, Payeng was no environmental expert, but his enthusiasm, consanguineous commitment, conviction and strategy paid off in the long run. Today the area has turned into a giant forest that’s bigger than Central Park, New York, and a plethora of wildlife, from birds to monkeys and even elephants roam around. While Jadhav has lost count of the number of trees he planted, his journey is truly amazing and inspiring.

Students at “Green Hills School” in Bristol, USA in October of last year learned of Payeng’s existence and incorporated his work into the Class VI curriculum under “Ecology and Humanities. environmental sciences ”. Documentaries demonstrating his life course are shown to the students of the school.

The inclusion of a chapter on Laureate Padma Shri in the curriculum at America’s Leading School inspired students and scholars in Assam to learn more about him. The prime minister, in his second “Mann Ki Baat” speech this year, also said that the temples of Assam also play a unique role in protecting nature.

“If you take a look at our temples, you will find that each temple has a pond nearby. Hayagriva Madheb Temple in Hajo, Nagashankar Temple in Sonitpur, and Ugratara Temple in Guwahati have many ponds nearby. used to save nearly extinct turtle species. Assam is home to the largest number of species of turtles. The ponds of these temples can become excellent sites for their conservation, reproduction and training about them, ”Modi said.

