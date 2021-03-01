Kosovo election winner pressed by Erdogan, Netanyahu over opening Jerusalem embassy – Released

The leaders of Turkey and Israel have urged Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti in opposite directions regarding the opening of the country’s embassy in Jerusalem.

In congratulatory letters published by Kosovo Media Express, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urges Kurti to reconsider the previous government’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invites him to his inauguration.

I was also happy to learn of your party’s position that, as far as power is concerned, it is considering reviewing Kosovo’s commitment to open its embassy in Jerusalem. I think it would be beneficial to avoid such a step which could cause great harm to Kosovo, Erdogan wrote to Kurti on February 15. according to Express.

I attach great importance to Kosovo’s decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem and look forward to welcoming you to Israel for its inauguration, Netanyahu wrote.

The government of Kosovo made a commitment with the United States in September 2020 to open its embassy in Jerusalem.

On February 1, the two countries established diplomatic relations, and the government of Kosovo has renewed its commitment to its embassy.

The European Union urged Kosovo not to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the previous Kurti government said that once in power, they will not change the decision unless the EU’s path in Kosovo is conditioned.