Lord Shinkwin: intimidation in Beijing belies his insecurity





By Lord Shinkwin Who would have thought that George Orwellsdefinition of double talk in his famous novel,1984, seems so insufficient? But then, he could not have known the new heights at which the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime would take irony. The irony was in full display when its Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, addressed the Asian Society earlier this week: The United States should stop the arbitrary suppression of Chinese companies; Of course, the CCP and its puppet regime in Hong Kong know absolutely nothing about the arbitrary repression, the genocide of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, the lucrative exploitation of their slave trade, or the gradual denial of the universal man in Hong Kong. Kong. rights. Wang Yi at the United Nations General Assembly. Photo: UN News. I wonder if Wang realizes that the main thing suppressed is our mirth to the extent of the CCP's delusion. Wang is the master of denial: international human rights laws do not apply to China. It is simply not true that wrongdoing has been committed in Xinjiang. The world is flat. Everyone knows that systematic violations, torture and sterilization are carried out against Uyghurs. Viral video footage captured hundreds of people in uniform dispatched out of the labor camps. Doesn't Wang see that few are fooled by his histrionic outrage? The British Foreign Secretary was certainly not. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council also this week, Dominic Raab described the situation in Xinjiang as irrelevant; what is being done in Xinjiang is being done on an industrial scale, he said. Powerful words of course, but always dependent on action to give them meaning. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Screenshot via UKGov. The CCP does not understand any other language, which is why it is so important for the UK to impose Magnistsky-type sanctions on senior Hong Kong officials responsible for the continued commission of human rights violations, be it against Hong Kongers or Uighurs. Carrie Lam tops the list. The ultimate irony is that the more violently the CCP seeks to suppress, the more it exposes its own chronic insecurity. Because it is when totalitarian regimes appear at the zenith of their power that you know that decadence has already set in. Wangsabsurd's denial of reality only proves the point. He should know that China is not Xi JinPing, and Xi Jinping is definitely not China. There is life beyond the CCP, as long as world Britain and the free world resist its fabulous fabrications and uphold the universality of human rights in deed as well as in word. A free China, which respects the human rights of its peoples, will have a bright future. CCPsdays are already numbered. Lord Shinkwin is the Deputy Chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Hong Kong HKFP does not necessarily share the opinions expressed by opinion writers and advertisers. HKFP regularly invites personalities from all political backgrounds to write for us in order to present a diversity of points of view.

