Former President Donald Trump delivers keynote address at CPAC 2021





Former President Donald Trump teased a possible run to 2024 and slammed the Biden administration at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday as he gave his first public speech since leaving the White House less than a month ago six weeks.

Trump was greeted with a standing ovation as he took the stage in Orlando to declare that our movement was just beginning.

I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over, Trump told the enthusiastic crowd.

“Our movement of proud, hard-working American patriots is just beginning,” he said. “And in the end, we will win!”

While noting that he intends to remain a force within the Republican Party, Trump has hinted at a possible presidential race in 2024.

Referring to the Democrats, he said, “I might even decide to beat them a third time,” eliciting deafening cheers from the attendees.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at CPAC.

Reuters

People celebrate after listening to former President Donald Trump speak

Getty Images

Trump has also said he will work to elect “strong and tough” Republicans and criticized rumors that he plans to create a new political party as “fake news.”

“We have the Republican Party,” Trump said. “He’s going to unite and be stronger than ever.”

“We are not starting new parties. You know, they kept saying, “he’s going to start a whole new party.” We have the Republican Party, it will unite and be stronger than ever. I am not starting a new party. It was fake news. Fake news. No, wouldn’t that be great? Let’s start a new party and split our vote so you can never win. No, that does not interest us.

Trump later repeated his claims that the 2020 election was “rigged”, pulling out chants of “You won!” a crowd.

He said the US Supreme Court “did not have the courage to act” on the lawsuits challenging the results, adding, “They should be ashamed of what they have done to our country. They had neither the courage nor the courage to make the right decision.

He also took shots at his successor, claiming President Biden had had “the most disastrous first month than any president in modern history.”

“We all knew the Biden administration was going to be bad, but no one knew how bad it would be,” Trump said.

“There is no better example than the new and horrific crisis on our southern border,” he continued. “In just a month, we went from America first to America last.”

Trump argued that Biden’s immigration policy would cost Democrats the next two federal elections.

“We are one country. We cannot afford the world’s problems, ”he said. “As much as we would like, we would love to help. We can’t do that. So they all come because of foolish promises and words.

The former president also called for the country’s schools to reopen amid the pandemic, accusing Biden of “selling American students to teacher unions.”

“Joe Biden has shamefully betrayed American youth, and he cruelly keeps our children locked in their homes, no reason for that, they want out,” Trump said.

“They are deceiving the next generation of Americans about the future they deserve and they deserve that future,” he continued. “They are going to grow up, and they are going to have a scar… the mental and physical health of these young people is reaching a breaking point.

“On behalf of the moms, dads and kids of America, I call on Joe Biden to open schools and open them now,” Trump said to applause.

He also touted his administration’s work to put together a coronavirus vaccine, saying, “Never let them take the credit, they’re just following our plan.”

Trump criticized the Biden administration for claiming it was starting from scratch to develop a national vaccine distribution plan because the former president left them with nothing.

Supporters of former President Trump gather outside the Hyatt Regency Orlando where the annual CPAC is held.

EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Trump supporters rally outside CPAC.

David Butow

“Biden said we don’t have the vaccine. Now I really think he said that because he didn’t know what was going on, ”Trump joked.

He also criticized “big technology”, calling for breaking monopolies and re-establishing “fair competition”.

“Big tech giants like Twitter, Google and Facebook should face major penalties whenever they silence conservative voices,” Trump said.

Trump has returned to national limelight to close the four-day annual conference in Orlando as Republicans hope to regain majorities in the House and Senate in the 2022 midterm election and win the White House in 2024.

He used his speech to unify Republicans, while criticizing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, saying “their party is based on an unvarnished disregard for the ‘America”.

“Our party is based on love for Americans and on the belief that this is an exceptional nation blessed by God.”

“We respect our great American flag!” Trump said, pulling an extended chant of “We love you” from the audience.

The former president said it was “an honor” to gain the worship of the crowd, before continuing to describe the GOP as “committed to defending the innocent life and uploading the Judeo-Christian values” of the founders from America.

Marcia English shows her support for former President Trump outside of CPAC.

Getty Images

Former President Trump delivers the opening address at CPAC.

Reuters

“We embrace free thought… and we reject leftist madness and in particular, we reject the ‘culture of cancellation’,” he said. “We believe in law and order … we don’t ‘take away the police’.”

He also noted the rise of the term ‘Trumpism’, saying, ‘I didn’t come up with it, but what it means is good business’, as well as low taxes, strong borders, second-hand protections. amendment and “support for the forgotten men and women that we have benefited from for so many years. “

At the same time, the former president has lashed out at anti-Trump Republicans, calling by name the “imposing” lawmakers, many of whom have voted to impeach him in the House and Senate.

“Top Republicans in Washington should be spending their energy opposing Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the Democrats,” Trump said. “I told some of them that I said, ‘You know, during the Obama years and now during Biden, if you spent the same energy attacking them, you will actually succeed in attacking me. in many cases. . ”

Trump dubbed GOP lawmakers who oppose him “RINOs” or “Republicans in Name Only” as the crowd booed them in turn.

“Get rid of all of them,” Trump said.

He highlighted his support for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, eliciting louder boos from the crowd.

“Democrats always stick together, you don’t have Mitt Romneys in the group. Fortunately for Republicans, Democrats have terrible policies, ”Trump said. “So therefore we have, congratulations, the Republican Party.”

“But if the Republicans don’t stay united, the RINOs around us will destroy the Republican Party and the American worker and destroy our country itself.

“The time is now more than ever for tough, strong and energetic Republican leaders with steel thorns. We need strong leadership, ”Trump said.

Leading up to Trump’s eagerly awaited remarks, a parade of potential Republican presidential candidates, including the senses. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, served as the opening act this weekend to ignite the CPAC crowd for the then Commander-in-Chief.

Since leaving office on Jan.20, Trump has visited his resort town of Mar-a-Lago, Florida, meeting with former campaign officials and Republican lawmakers as he lays the groundwork for a political comeback for himself and the GOP.

Trump ended his speech at CPAC by saying: We will resume the House first, then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who it will be?

