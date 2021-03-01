Azad congratulates PM Modi for not forgetting the roots





Jammu, February 28 (UNI) Chief Congressman and former opposition leader to Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had not forgotten his roots and proudly remembered that ‘he had sold tea and calls himself a “chaiwala” and he does not hide the truth about himself. Addressing a function here at the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust, the Congress leader said: “I have met many leaders during my term in Parliament and have learned some good things from good leaders that I have. met.” With words of praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Azad recalled that he himself was from the village and admired the Prime Minister so as not to forget his roots. Mr Azad, referring to Prime Minister Modi, said: “Our Prime Minister also said that he was from the village, he has nothing, he cooked, sold tea but never hid it from anyone”. Further, Mr. Azad continued, “We are politically against him (PM), but at least we also don’t hide what reality is. A man who hides his reality lives in the illusory world,” adding: “we should all be proud of him because PM is not hiding.” The former J&K chief minister and top congressional leader also launched a scathing attack on the UT administration and the central government, alleging that the Jammu and Kashmir government’s claims are limited to papers. “There is still no development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and added that the big development claims are limited to only papers. He recalled his tenure as chief minister and said earlier that development work was done in three shifts, but now not even in half a shit. He said the people of Jammu are being looted in the name of tax and more taxes should be on income while in Jammu and Kashmir income has not been increased but people are overwhelmed taxes. Expressing his concerns about the corporate sector, Mr Azad alleged that the corporate sector was poorly on time in Jammu and Kashmir and said: “The industry here is on the verge of closure.” Regarding the removal of Art 370 from the state, Mr. Azad said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir was as if the DGP of the police had been demoted to “sipahi”. Earler Azad inaugurated the library there, named after the first administrator Masood Chaudhary. UNI VBH SHK1928

