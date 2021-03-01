Gilani scapegoated again: Sh Rashid





ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed warned on Sunday that there was a strong possibility of terrorism in the country in the coming days, saying police in the federal capital were being reorganized.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Eagle Squads comprising vehicles and motorcycles would soon begin patrolling the boundaries of federal capitals for which Rs 30million had been released.

To a question, he said former prime minister and PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani sacrificed the post of prime minister while protecting corruption from Asif Ali Zardari and was once again being scapegoated, reports the media.

Gilani, he alleged, gave the necklace given by Turkey’s first lady in 2010 for flood victims to his wife, which was later returned after the problem was highlighted.

To a question, he said Pakistan would drop off the gray list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) because it had complied with almost every point of the action plan.

The minister said Pakistan had met 24 out of 27 points and would soon be removed from the gray list.

The remaining three points would also be deleted soon and the country would succeed in getting off the gray list at its next meeting, the minister said.

Regarding the Senate elections on the Islamabad seat, the minister said Dr Hafeez Sheikh will be successful as he works hard to stabilize the economy.

He said the current account deficit of $ 20 billion had been converted into a surplus and the exchange rate had also improved thanks to the efforts of Hafeez Sheikh, adding that his ancestors also remained active in politics in their time.

After winning the senatorial elections, he (Hafeez Sheikh) would be in a better position to contribute productively to the prosperity of the country, he added.

The minister called Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka historic and said he had offered his role to improve relations between China and the United States.

He said the civil-military relations were exemplary and a precedent had been set for better understanding between them in the future in order to put the country on the right path of development.

He said Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, has good relations with the United States, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries.

Peace in Afghanistan is very crucial and Pakistan has always wanted stability there, he added.

He said Pakistan obtained a significant position in the Committee of Nations since the naval exercise of about 40 countries had been conducted here.

He said that a fruitful discussion with India would only be possible if it restored the status of Jammu and Kashmirs and included it on the agenda of the talks.

Putting aside the Kashmir issue would be disloyalty, he added.

Regarding political development in the country over the past two days, he said that Hamza Shahbaz’s release did not matter and that the MQM would also be alongside Imran Khan because it was a party of qualified people.

I consider that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf and Hafeez Sheikh would win under the leadership of Imran Khan, added the minister.

He said there would be no obstacle in the planned march of the PDM if no law enforcement situation was created.

The minister said the Pakistani armed forces and people have made great sacrifices for the country and no one will be allowed to undermine it.

Recalling the successful operation of the Pakistani Air Force on February 27, 2019, he said that our great force achieved victory and foiled India’s nefarious plans that day.

To a question, the minister said those implicated in the murder of a religious scholar and seminary students in Bhara Kahu would be arrested shortly.

He ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Islamabad to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime within 24 hours.

The minister said the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Senate elections would be exemplary.

He said that the adjustment of Punjab seats in the Senate was made according to the proportion of party seats in the Punjab legislature and that nothing unusual would happen in other provinces and in Islamabad.

