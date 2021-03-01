China traps US in negotiations, then breaks promises

Matthew Pottinger, the former deputy national security adviser to the Trump administration, has warned that the Biden administration must not fall into the traps of the Chinese negotiations or let China run the clock. The Biden team should heed this wise advice.

Decades of experience in dealing with Communist China should have taught the United States some hard lessons. The first is that the United States must never trust the Chinese totalitarian regime. Second, negotiation is a delaying tactic to secure a strategic opportunity. Third, if a deal is reached through negotiation, expect Beijing to break the deal when it suits its purpose. This is because betrayal is ingrained in the political DNA of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Using unscrupulous means is a constant feature of communist movements. For the communists, the seizure of state power, the destruction of capitalism and the realization of the communist regime justify the use of all tactics, including violence and terror, betrayal and deception, and countless other acts. inhuman and immoral. The Communists claim that they represent the interests of all and that everything they do is for the good of mankind. In fact, they are determined to take power, maintain it, and use it against their enemies. On behalf of the people, they are never bound by an existing code of conduct, accepted moral principles or treaties and agreements.

Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin was the master of using unscrupulous means to achieve his goals. Lenin betrayed any agreement when it no longer suited his objectives as he said: treaties are like pie crusts, made to be broken. The Soviet Union broke a lot of pie crusts. The Soviet government negotiated and signed many treaties with countries, but hardly respected any. It certainly did not do so without strong surveillance and constant pressure on Moscow from other states.

The CCP is following Lenin’s playbook closely. Before the CCP took power, it had many negotiations with the central government of the Republic of China (in Taiwan since 1949). But he took the opportunity to strengthen himself and prepare for the insurgency against the government. When the time came, he broke his promises and toppled the legitimate government. The 1984 Hong Kong Agreement between China and the UK is a good example of how promises made become broken promises by the CCP. In order to take control of Hong Kong, China has promised to keep Hong Kong’s political system unchanged for 50 years. Just a few years after signing the deal, Beijing quietly began to undermine Hong Kong’s independence. Now the ruler of Hong Kong, which is controlled by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, is openly attacking the agreement and the people of Hong Kong to assert absolute control over China.

Indeed, the CCP not only does not keep its promises with its opponents, but it also does not keep them with its Communist allies by violating treaties with the Soviet Union, Vietnam and other Communist allies.

The CCP’s negotiating strategy should be seen as an updated Leninism. According to a item in Qiushi, the first official CCP theory newspaper, just as a sheep and a wolf can coexist under certain conditions, sometimes it is necessary to make compromises that are only a temporary retreat in order to finally defeat the enemy. This is akin to Lenin’s recognition that sometimes it is necessary to take a step back to get two things done. In recent years, Xi has stress that China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity, which means that in the CCP’s phraseology, the regime needs more time to strengthen itself to reach Xis Chinese dream of world domination. Once China achieves its goal of preparing for domination, it will no longer be afraid to go to war, as former leader Deng Xiaoping once said. This is why China often uses negotiations or dialogues as a strategy to delay a premature confrontation with the United States until it has gained sufficient power.

Since President Biden Joe BidenNoem Brags about South Dakota’s Coronavirus Response, Rolls Lockdowns in CPAC On The Trail Speech: Cuomo and Newsom A Story of Two Believed Governors Biden Celebrates Vaccine Approval But Warns’ Current Improvement Could reverse ” MOREs election, Beijing offered an olive branch in its statements. In December, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi call for the reopening of dialogues at all levels, and in particular, to work together to formulate three lists on dialogue, communication and dispute management. During his first call with the Secretary of State Antony blink Antony BlinkenDefense overnight: Biden sends message with airstrike in Syria | US reports point to Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi murder | Pentagon launches civilian commission on sexual assault Florida Republicans push Biden to implement Trump’s Venezuela ordinance Intelligence official says Khashoggi report will ‘obviously’ question Saudi relations This month Yang Jiechi, a member of the CPC Politburo and director of the Central Foreign Affairs Committee, again suggested establishing a healthy relationship with the United States.

However, the history of negotiations with Communist China has proven that the process is flawless. The CCP is never sincere about reaching compromises and sticking to an agreement. Yang jiechis talk with Blinken It further confirmed this when he pointed out that China’s core interests such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Xinjiang are non-negotiable, and warned that the United States must not cross any of these lines. red. It cannot escape attention that the list of China’s core interests has grown longer. Fundamental human rights issues, concentration camps for Muslims, Internet freedom, territorial disputes are all prohibited. Given the CCPs’ default option, any negotiation with China makes no sense and is just a way for China to buy time for its eventual confrontation with the United States.

Over the past two decades, the United States has conducted numerous negotiations and dialogues with China in many areas, including trade, rule of law, and human rights. None produced positive results. China has pledged not to militarize the South China Sea, end cyber attacks and its theft of US intellectual property, and end the forced transfer of technology. All of these commitments have been broken. More recently, Xi reneged on the trade deal negotiated with President Trump Donald Trump Noem Brags about South Dakota’s Coronavirus Response, Cancels Lockdowns in CPAC Speech On The Trail: Cuomo and Newsom A Tale of Two Governors Under Siege McCarthy: ‘I’d Bet My House’ GOP Takes Over Lower House in 2022 PLUS.

The history with China should make the Biden administration think twice before considering reopening or creating new dialogues. Instead, the United States must support the lobbying policies of the Trump administration to bring about positive change, deny Beijing more time to strengthen itself, and thus prevent it from becoming even more powerful and capable of doing harm. American interests and national security.

Bradley A. Thayer is co-author of How China sees the world: Han-centrism and the balance of power in international politics.

Lianchao Han is vice president of Citizens’ initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.