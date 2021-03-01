People think the Welsh government handled the coronavirus better than the UK government





People in Wales overwhelmingly believe that Mark Drakeford and the Welsh government have done a better job of tackling the coronavirus than Boris Johnson and the UK government. These results come from a YouGov poll commissioned by WalesOnline and show that the Welsh government is widely seen as having handled the crisis well. People of almost all demographics, parts of Wales, social class and age group have a better assessment of Wales’ response to the pandemic than the UK. Twice as many, 14% think Mark Drakeford handled the pandemic very well and Boris Johnson handled it very well, 7%. The graph below shows the comparison between the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister: The key figures in this survey are based on treating people who answered very well and fairly well as favorable and those who responded fairly badly or very badly as unfavorable. Some 54% of people think Mark Drakeford handled the coronavirus well, compared to 36% for Boris Johnson. A total of 37% believe that the Prime Minister mismanaged it, against 59% for the Prime Minister. The others replied “don’t know”. Even more striking was the perceived gap between the effectiveness of the responses from the Cardiff Bay and Westminster administrations. The graph below shows a comparison between the respective governments: This means 60% of people think the Welsh government has handled it well, compared to 39% for Westminster. In total, 33% believe the Cardiff Bay administration has mismanaged it, compared to 55% for Downing Street. This is also interesting because respondents believed Boris Johnson and Mark Drakeford had handled the crisis less well than the governments they lead. Other key elements can be drawn from the responses. These key points include: Conservative voters were much more inclined to say that Mark Drakeford did a good job fighting Covid than Labor voters would say the same about Boris Johnson. Of those who voted Conservative in the last general election, 54% said Drakeford had handled the crisis well, while only 13% of Labor voters believed the Prime Minister had.

Support for the prime minister was seen across the political spectrum, with 71% of Plaid Cymru voters believing he had handled the crisis well. That’s a little more than Labor voters (68%). There were also differences in age, with approval of responses from both governments increasing older respondents. This perhaps reflects the fact that young people are less likely to have a stable job and are more likely to use parts of the hospitality industry. Young people living in smaller apartments or shared houses may also have found foreclosure more difficult than couples or families living in houses with gardens. People in South Wales also have the least favorable view of how either government has handled the pandemic compared to Northerners who are more supportive. Our YouGov St. David’s poll covers issues such as Brexit, this year’s Senedd elections, Wales independence and the coroanvirus. Our political writers also analyzed some of the survey findings.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos