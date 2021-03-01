Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi takes his first dose of Covid vaccine at AIIMS

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


PM Modi registers first dose of Covid vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, March 1, 2021 | Twitter
PM Modi receives first dose of Covid vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi, March 1, 2021 | Twitter

Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here and appealed to all who are eligible to be vaccinated.

Sister P Niveda, from Pondicherry, administered COVAXIN from Bharat Biotech to the prime minister, sources said.

“I took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. It is remarkable how quickly our doctors and scientists have worked to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19, ”Modi tweeted after taking the vaccine.

“I appeal to all who are eligible to be vaccinated. Together, let’s make India COVID-19 free! ” he said.

The Prime Minister also posted a photo of himself taking the first dose of the vaccine in which he is seen sporting an Assamese ‘gamocha’ and being vaccinated with a smile on his face.

Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be seen in the photo posted by Modi.

The prime minister went to AIIMS without any “route” arrangement on the roads, choosing early in the morning so as not to inconvenience people, the sources said.

The government announced on Wednesday that all people over 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a fee in many private hospitals.

Citizens will be able to register and make an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Also read: Roald Dahl would like you to get vaccinated, he told me

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, non-hyphenated, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is dwindling, giving way to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay for it. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism