CM embarks on anti-state agenda





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar regretted that the opposition is engaged in an absurd program of weakening the country because the PDM does not care about the progress and development of the country but to protect its interests.

In a statement here on Sunday, the chief minister said the national economy is on the right track and the country has been set on a path of progress and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Despite COVID-19, commercial activities are quickly restored. People want progress and prosperity, not chaos, he added.

The opposition, by spreading anarchy, is trying to hinder the development process, he said, adding that there was no room for the politics of chaos and anarchy in the situation. current. Those engaged in the politics of chaos should exercise better senses. Neither Pakistanis will be deceived by these reckless elements nor allow anyone to create obstacles to the process of development and progress.

Usman Buzdar said those who tried to wreak havoc on the country had been exposed. He warned that any plot to interfere with national development would be foiled. The PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been given a five-year term and the government will complete its term. Scholars have been defeated in the past and would face the same fate in the future. The government has always responded to negative opposition tactics with the civil service. The PTI government is leading the country towards sustainable development as a number of measures have been taken over two and a half years for the public welfare.

The chief minister said that simplifying government affairs has significantly reduced spending.

National resources have been ruthlessly wasted on exhibition plans by former rulers in the past, adding that the tradition of misuse of national resources has been curbed. The public treasury is the trust of the people and now it will be spent only for their welfare and improvement. He said our direction was right and our intention was right. He said Pakistan would move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, no matter how much the rejected elements create obstacles. We will remove all obstacles to the path of real development, he added. People totally rejected negative political opposition. Those who make allegations should look into their corrupt conscience. They criticize in the name of criticism just to get political mileage. Today, where there is transparent and honest leadership on one side, notorious former leaders are on the other side. People elected transparency through their votes, he said, adding that the government had no threat from the opposition. The opposition has disappointed people on every national issue. The opposition used all its energies in words; 220 million people know the double standard of the opposition. The opposition must keep in mind that people cannot be served by simply making statements. The leadership of the PTI stands alongside the people. We were with the people and we will continue to support them in the future as well, concluded the Chief Minister.

