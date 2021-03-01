In first post-White House speech, Donald Trump says his political journey is ‘far from over’





In his first public appearance since leaving, former US President Donald Trump suggested he could launch a third presidential candidacy, but said he had no plans to launch an alternative to the Republican Party.

“I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we started together four years ago is far from over,” said the former president in his first speech since leaving Home Blanche last month.

Speaking at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, Trump said, “We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future – the future of our movement, the future of our party and the future of our beloved. campaign. “

Trump began his speech by asking the crowd, “Do you miss me?” He announced that he was “not starting a new party” and, taking note of the mostly maskless audience, said “there are no masks, there are no double masks”.

“In fact, as you know, they just lost the White House,” Trump said of Democrats, repeating the lie that he won the election last fall. “Who knows, I might even decide to beat them for the third time,” he added, without declaring his plans for 2024.

He lashed out at his successor, US President Joe Biden, claiming the new administration was anti-jobs, anti-family, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science, Sputnik reported.

Trump said, “Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history. It was Trump’s first major public appearance since leaving.

Trump has particularly highlighted the emerging border crisis in the United States, criticizing Biden’s immigration policy and calling it a betrayal of America’s core values.

“The Biden administration has already proven itself to be anti-employment, anti-family, anti-border, anti-energy, anti-women and anti-science,” Trump said, adding, “In just one month, we went from ‘America first’ to ‘America last’. “

CPAC is an annual forum, organized this year in Florida by the American Conservative Union. Sunday is the final chapter of the four-day event, which is expected to give ex-POTUS a platform to announce its future political plans.

The former president said Democrats could lose the White House in four years and reiterated his allegations of voter fraud.

“[US President Joe] Biden failed in his number one duty as chief executive of US law enforcement. That alone should be reason enough for Democrats to suffer heavy mid-term losses and decisively lose the White House in four years, “Trump said.” In fact, you know, they just lost the White House. ”

