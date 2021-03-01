



Boris Johnson is facing pressure to keep his promises to reverse Britain’s surprising decline in nature by enshrining binding biodiversity targets into law. Mr Johnson has pledged to protect at least 30% of UK land for nature by the end of the decade, a move the government has claimed. will put nature and biodiversity on the path to recovery by 2030. But conservation groups say that ambition needs to be enshrined in law, stressing that the current wording of the environmental bill will not force action to improvise in England until 2038. The i policy newsletter cut through the noise In a letter to the prime minister on Monday, more than 50 nature organizations are calling for an amendment to the bill to force secure progress on nature restoration before the end of the decade. As host of this year’s G7 and COP26 climate summit, such an initiative could spur global change, they say. , reads the letter. The letter will be signed, among others, by the Prime Minister, Father Stanley Johnson. for the government to support or propose a 2030 target for nature, he said. In 2019, the government admitted it had only met a third of the biodiversity targets set by the United Nations a decade earlier. More than 40% of Britain’s species are in decline, according to an official 2019 assessment by British state of nature. Labor MP Hilary Benn tabled an amendment to the Environment Bill that would have set a 2030 target for improving nature, but it was defeated in a vote in the House of Commons. He is now asking the government to table it. If we are to see our wildlife, our waters, our countryside and our soils restored to health, we need pledges to protect them to be put into effect, he said. Commitments without legal support are not enough. This is why I have proposed the State of Nature Amendment to end the decline and start reversing it by 2030, supported by regulations and incorporated into government policy and planning now. . This must be a priority for the Prime Minister if the environment bill is to be historic legislation. The government was approved for comment.

