bne IntelliNews – ISTANBUL BLOG: A false spring for Turkish markets

The last week of trading in February was troubling for the Turkish markets, which took a swan diving on a strong liquidation of emerging market assets. The USD/ TRY fell to 7.40 from 6.95 while the benchmark Borsa Istanbuls BIST-100 tested below the 1500 level.

It was in december this bne IntelliNews first noted the possibility of a disruption in world markets in February.

The reason for serving the warning was simple. All financial asset prices have hit their lower or upper limits, testing their historical support or resistance levels, while at the same time there is nothing left to further pump the bubbles.

It follows that some fluctuation is necessary to create some volatility. There is no profit to be made if there is no volatility.

Central banks have printed money at unprecedented levels. The surge in budgetary expenditure is already taken into account. The pandemic, meanwhile, has never managed to find its way into prices except for a short period in March and April of last year.

Unrealistic expectations of a growth spurt in the real economy have done their job as the new year picks up. Commodity prices have been booming because of supply shortages and financial speculation, not because of growing demand. As a result, inflation threatens to materialize with a thunderous roll.

Fed-led policymakers and former Fed Chairman Janet Yellen, now head of the US Treasury for the Biden administration, have been job convince everyone that all of these problems are temporary and that the printing of change will continue.

The Fed appears ready to step in to put pressure on US Treasury yields. These yields, inflation numbers and gold prices will be monitored to determine if a managed correction or flurry can be achieved rather than policymakers and the financial sector, led by the Fed, losing control.

The global economy has a problem if policymakers do not have a plan to avoid the risk of stagflation (high inflation and recession at the same time) in the event that the coronavirus vaccination campaigns do not take off at the start. both production and consumption.

Less class

As for Turkey, the Erdogan regime in November, disliking the prospect of another balance of payments crisis, swallowed a humble pie and returned to one of the less fancy cabins on the ocean liner. global finance. And it is just fitting that Turkey remains among those who feel the most uncomfortable when the captains take the ship through turbulent waters. The country has never been able to afford a real upgrade.

In February, foreign investors sold Borsa Istanbul shares while buying national government bonds.

If the policy rate is lowered in the coming period, investors in domestic government bonds will write profits, but USD yields will depend on a possible depreciation of the lira that follows the rate cut under normal conditions. .

Portfolio flows via Turkish banks’ swap operations in London slowed and Eurobond auctions came to a halt in February.

The Turks remain devoted to their belongings and their gold, and once again their dedication has proven to be wise.

February 14th, we noted: Even a smooth reversal in hot capital flows could light up Turkish markets.

As usual, a sell-off in emerging currencies followed ultra-bullish calls on USD / TRY. The extent of the deterioration, the longevity of the upheaval in global markets and the course of financial flows will now be monitored.

The change in fortunes happened in just a few days and the Turks are still unaware of the last slide of the books. The lowest rate of all time stands at 8.59, which means that at this point the Erdogan administration has a comfortable distance from the dollar which is breaking new records.

On March 3, the Turkish institute of official statistics, TUIK (or TurkStat) is due to release its inflation figures for February. The financial sector has been call above 15%, a figure that would increase the pressure on the key rate by 17%.

On March 18, the central bank is due to hold a rate-setting meeting.

More orthodox than Bartholomew I

Turkey’s new central bank governor Naci Agbal, who has been praised for being more Orthodox than Bartholomew Me from Constantinople, until the time of the sale and the start of the demands for higher interest rates, will now feel the pressure to remake myself as a hardcore Orthodox, much more Orthodox than the Patriarch.

The comedy here is that Agbal and the new finance minister Lutfi Elvan are Islamists and they are long-time employees of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Agbal for the first time in his life learned of the location of Turkey’s central bank when he presented himself to the building as governor. Elvan didn’t even study economics in college.

If we want to stay true seriously, let’s recognize that nothing has changed in the management of the Turkish economy except the offer of high interest rates and a few cosmetic touches after the weekend of shocks of early November which led to the sudden departure of Predecessors Agbal and Elvans.

The dilemma of short-stocked turkeys even worsened in December. Haluk Burumcekci of Burumcekci Consulting will most likely publish the January figures in his daily March 1 bulletin.

On February 24, the central bank play with reserve requirements for local banks. It was a rumble from the so-called past where rate hikes were prohibited. It did not suit the idea of ​​Agbal adhering to orthodoxy. But nobody cared, the head of the central bank and his excuse were cut off.

On February 26, the central bank sold $ 141 million worth of USD contracts on the Borsa Istanbul Derivatives Market (VIOP). This was its first such sale in 2021. Public banks have given the central bank a small boost in the spot market, @ e507 wrote on Twitter.

Not enough reserves

Business as usual. And that’s not good news to read it. It appears that Erdogan does not have enough reserves to haughtily withdraw from the financial sector, as he has since end of 2019 to November 2020.

What the markets would give to verify his state of mind. His chances of winning the next election continue to decline. The stress is on the rise. He lost his boyfriend in the White House. It’s hard to rule out Erdogan from doing crazier things.

The dilemma is that amid the conditions of the pandemic, the president transferred wealth overseas at a rate of 17%, the highest rate you’ll find compared to his peers anywhere in the world. The financial sector wants more. No one ever said it wouldn’t.

The number of hungry people in Turkey is steadily increasing. Turkey’s main opposition party is a slow affair, but it questions Erdogans’ well-known and artificial device of attempting to distract the country’s attention from its real pressing woes towards the fight against the Party of Turkey. Kurdistan workers (PKK) banned and the Kurdish conflict.

However, Joe Biden will not want to burn too many bridges with Erdogan; the Middle East is too complicated a business to make an enemy out of a NATO ally. Thus, pressure from Washington will be limited, with Biden firing his punches at the Turkish leader to keep him away and available as a subcontractor for issues such as obstructing Iranian proxies in the north. from Iraq.

But the home front could become a powerful puzzle for Erdogan. Her base could slip under her feet given the growing poverty and hunger that plagued her. Domestic politics, social consternation and the latest depreciation of the lira will be the main problems of the bosses in the period to come. He’s facing a tough turn. This could lead him to frenzies.