Fact check: Trump clings to his fundamental election lies





TRUMP, attacking Democrats over energy policy: “The windmill calamity that has been witnessed in Texas … it’s so sad when you look at it. This will only be the beginning.

TRUMP, on President Joe Biden: “He wants windmills. … Windmills that don’t work when you need them.

THE FACTS: The windmill calamity is a misnomer. The power outages during the severe February storm in Texas were mainly due to outages in natural gas, coal and nuclear power systems, not wind and solar power.

These traditional sources were responsible for nearly twice as many outages as wind turbines and frozen solar panels, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which operates the state’s electricity grid.

ERCOT reported that of the 45,000 megawatts of electricity that were offline statewide during the winter storm, about 30,000 were from thermal gas, coal, and nuclear power sources and 16,000 were from renewable sources. . Wind supplies only about a quarter of the electricity in Texas.

It’s not like we’re counting on him to walk us through this event, Joshua Rhodes, research associate at the Webber Energy Group at the University of Texas at Austin, said of wind power. It also wouldn’t have been able to save us even if it was running at 100% capacity right now. We just don’t have enough.

Wind energy comes from turbines, not windmills. Windmills crush grain. Trump is always wrong.

ELECTION

TRUMP: If we had had a fair election, the results would have been very different. “

TRUMP: “You can’t have a situation where the ballots are pouring in indiscriminately from all over the country … where illegal aliens and the dead are voting.

TRUMP: This election was rigged and the Supreme Court and other courts wouldn’t do anything about it.

THE TRUMP over the Democrats: they just lost the White House. … I might even decide to beat them a third time.

THE FACTS: All of this is utterly false, except that it is true that the High Court did not intervene, as the judges appointed by Trump among them saw no reason to do so.

Biden won the election. It was managed and counted fairly. His victory was asserted in Congress, with Trump’s vice president presiding over the process in the Senate, in the hours following the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill by a Trump-fueled crowd.

Trump’s allegations of massive electoral fraud were either refuted or found to be baseless by a variety of judges, state election officials, a branch of his own Department of Homeland Security and his own attorney general. His lawsuits across the country have either been dismissed out of court or come to nothing.

No case has established irregularities on a scale that would change the outcome, with no flood of voting deaths or ballots pouring indiscriminately from across the country. “

Biden got 306 electoral votes to 232, the same margin Trump had when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, which he has repeatedly described as a landslide. (Trump ended up with 304 electoral votes because two voters defected.)

IMMIGRATION

TRUMP, on the foreign countries that are the source of migrants to the United States: “They don’t give us the best and the best.

THE FACTS: This lie goes way back in the Trump administration. Foreign countries do not select who to send to the United States. That is not the way immigration works at all.

He refers to the Diversity Visa Lottery Program, although he did not identify it as such in these remarks. As president, Trump has regularly attacked the program, mistakenly calling it one in which other countries choose unwanted citizens to send to the United States.

The US government manages the visa program and foreigners who wish to come to the United States apply. The program requires applicants to have completed high school or have at least two years of experience within the past five years in a selection of fields identified by the Department of Labor.

From this pool of people from certain countries who qualify, the State Department randomly selects a much smaller pool of winners. Not all winners will have a final approved visa. This is not a pipeline for countries to send their troublemakers to the United States

CHINA

TRUMP: We took hundreds of billions of dollars from China during my administration. They never gave us 10 cents.

THE FACTS: False and false, and very familiar.

It is wrong to say that the United States never collected a penny of tariffs on Chinese products before he acted. They are simply higher in some cases than before.

It is also wrong to say that the tariffs are paid by China. Most of the tariff money going into the treasury comes from US businesses and consumers, not China. Tariffs are essentially, if not entirely, a tax paid in the domestic market.

ECONOMY

TRUMP: We have built the strongest economy in the history of the world.

THE FACTS: No, the numbers show it wasn’t the biggest in U.S. history, let alone in world history. He was, in fact, the first president since Herbert Hoover in the Depression to leave office with fewer jobs than when he started out.

The United States had the most jobs on record before the pandemic, but population growth is part of the reason for this. The 3.5% unemployment rate before the pandemic-induced recession was at its lowest level in half a century, but the percentage of people working or looking for work was still below the peak of 2000.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer looked at Trumps’ record for economic growth. Growth under Trump was on average 2.48% per year before the pandemic, barely above the 2.41% gains achieved during Barack Obama’s second term. In contrast, the economic expansion that began in 1982 under the presidency of Ronald Reagans averaged 4.2% per year.

Yen reported from Austin, Texas. Associated Press writer Josh Boak contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE A look at the veracity of the claims of political figures.

