Over-buying soars in ‘Hawaii in China’, fueling demand amid pandemic

Late last year, President Xi Jinping said Hainan, China’s southernmost island province, was rapidly developing into a duty-free port – an indication that its so-called “dual traffic” economic strategy Was already bearing fruit.

The island is touted as a place where Chinese who cannot travel overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic can head for over-shopping, making it a model of expanding domestic demand linked to the global economy that Xi hopes to achieve in the future.

Tourists carry shopping bags of duty-free items through Sanya Phoenix International Airport in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan on January 3, 2021 (Kyodo)

Known to locals as “China’s Hawaii,” the island, roughly the size of Kyushu in southwestern Japan, has beaches for swimming and surfing, but the main attraction is Sanya’s international duty-free shopping complex, where the crowds flock to find the best deals.

On New Years Day, shoppers lined up at outlets at the duty-free resort – over 2-1 / 2 times the size of Tokyo Dome baseball stadium – looking for high-end jewelry, cosmetics , fashion and more.

Shoppers line up to purchase items at the Sanya International Duty Free Mall in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan on January 1, 2021 (Kyodo)

Li Wei, 52, a car dealership in China’s Anhui Province, said he spent more than 30,000 yuan ($ 4,600) on a Swiss watch, revealing that “his total budget was between 50,000 and 60. 000 yuan “.

Buyers like Zhang Aoli, 45, who works for a Shanghai consulting firm, are willing to shell out big bucks on luxury brands. “Without COVID, I would have spent my time in the Maldives or Bali,” Zhang said after buying several expensive clothes.

Hainan had already become a seaside resort, but Xi presented a new economic strategy in June 2020, calling on the island province to become “a top-tier free port with strong international influence” by 2050.

Crowds gather for shopping at the Sanya International Duty Free Mall in China’s southernmost island province of Hainan on January 1, 2021 (Kyodo)

The Chinese government has started eliminating tariffs across the island and easing restrictions on foreign investment in the financial and service sectors. It also intends to speed up the acceptance of foreign nationals with unique skills.

Although tax exemptions in the province have been in effect for some time, China raised the cap on duty-free spending per person in July last year to 100,000 yuan per year, from 30,000 yuan.

Three new duty-free shops opened at the end of last year, and the January 1-3 total income of these tax-exempt items on Hainan Island hit a record 540 million yuan, or about three times more than at the same time of year. earlier. Hainan now represents 25% of the Chinese tax-free market.

On a TV show, Xi said late last year that Hainan was rapidly developing into a free port, while suggesting it should join the ranks of major Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Amid the slowing global economic recovery due to the pandemic, Xi launched a “dual circulation” strategy, referring to expanding domestic demand, with “domestic and international dual circulation favoring each other.”

A Chinese economic researcher called Hainan Island a “dual circulation” model of the economy. Although it currently only targets domestic tourists, “Once COVID takes hold, external demand will also be integrated so the country can aim for a standing position like Hawaii in the United States.”

Some say Hainan will become an economic hub to replace Hong Kong, which has been rocked by China’s enforcement of the largely unpopular national security law.

But the Chinese economic researcher added, “Even for Hainan, which has great potential, the pandemic has been a big blow,” so above all, “the island must establish its position as an international travel destination.”